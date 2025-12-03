Baltimore Orioles Hall of Famer Ken Singleton Highlights 2026 Shorebirds Hot Stove Banquet

Published on December 3, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, Md. -- Baltimore Orioles Hall of Famer Ken Singleton will serve as the featured guest at the Delmarva Shorebirds' 23rd annual Hot Stove Banquet presented by DSN, Gilbane Building Company, Sharp Water Culligan, and TidalHealth Home Care. The event will be held at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury, Maryland on Thursday, February, 5th, 2026.

Singleton is a familiar face for many Orioles fans, having played with the team from 1975 to 1984 where he was a 3x All-Star and World Series Champion with the 1983 Orioles. He still stands in the top 10 of home runs (10th), RBIs (9th), walks (5th), strike outs (8th), and on-base percentage (7th) for the Baltimore Orioles. He was named to the Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame in 1986 alongside Jim Palmer.

Singleton enrolled at Hofstra University in 1965 after graduating from Mount Vernon High School where he played both baseball and basketball. He was selected in the first round of the January phase of the 1967 Major League Draft third overall by the New York Mets. He made his debut for the Mets on June 24, 1970.

He was traded to the Montreal Expos in 1972 and had his best of three seasons there in 1973 where he led the league in on-base percentage, collected 23 home runs, 103 RBIs and his first .300 batting average of this career. In 1974, Singleton was traded to the Baltimore Orioles where he spent the next ten seasons and eventually retired there.

With the Orioles, Singleton was named AL Player of the Week twice, Orioles Most Valuable Player 3x (1975, 1977, 1979), AL All Star 3x (1977, 1979, 1981), AL Player of the Month (April 1981), and won the Roberto Clemente Award in 1982. He would also win two pennants in 1979 and 1983 with the Orioles in route to winning the 1983 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

After his time as a player, Singleton began his broadcasting career as a sportscaster at WJZ-TV in Baltimore in the mid-1980s before he became the first color commentator on telecasts for the Toronto Blue Jays in 1985. From 1997-2021, he was a commentator for the New York Yankees as both a color commentator and play-by-play announcer. He retired from broadcasting on October 3rd, 2021.

He will be joined by Pat Filippone, President of 7th Inning Stretch LP, which owns the Delmarva Shorebirds, Kent Qualls, Director of Minor League Operations for the Baltimore Orioles, and Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters.

"We are excited to be able to host Ken as our featured speaker for our Hot Stove event this year," said Bitters. "This serves as the kickoff event for the season and it's a special way for us to not only get fans excited for 2026 but also give back to our local community."

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Fly Together Fund, the Shorebirds charitable organization, to continue to support and aid the Delmarva community.

"We're thrilled to host our 23rd annual Hot Stove event and be able to bring it back as not only a great reminder for the upcoming season, but also a great way to raise money for charity," stated Bitters.

Tickets for the Shorebirds Hot Stove are now available for purchase with preferred tables of 8 priced at $400 or single tickets for $50 (service fees may apply). Each ticket includes entry into the event and a buffet style dinner that include desserts. All tickets must be purchased in advance, and availability is limited.

Doors open at 6 with programming beginning at 7pm. From 6:15 pm to 7 pm, guests will have the opportunity to have a Meet & Greet with Ken Singleton. Attendees also have the chance to bid in a silent auction of sports memorabilia featuring numerous items from major league and minor league franchises. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Fly Together Fund.

For more information and to purchase Hot Stove Banquet tickets, call 410-219-3112 or visit theshorebirds.com.







Carolina League Stories from December 3, 2025

Baltimore Orioles Hall of Famer Ken Singleton Highlights 2026 Shorebirds Hot Stove Banquet - Delmarva Shorebirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.