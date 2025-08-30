Hillcats Fail to String Hits; Lose to FredNats

Published on August 29, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

The Fredericksburg Nationals held off the Lynchburg Hillcats by a score of 3-1 on Friday evening.

Lynchburg struggled all night in piecing together baserunners, only having two innings with a runner in scoring position. Dean Curley, the lone bright spot in the lineup, picked up three hits and a run scored in the contest.

Melkis Hernandez pitched a gem, allowing only three hits over six innings of work. He racked up seven strikeouts as well, as he left in a scoreless game.

The Hillcats got on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning when Anthony Martinez delivered an opposite field single, scoring Dean Curley.

The lead did not last long as the FredNats loaded up the bases in the seventh inning. Eli Willits delivered an RBI single to score Nick Hollifield. Later in the frame, they took the lead on a wild pitch from Julio Zapata, giving them the 2-1 lead.

In the ninth, Randal Diaz delivered a single to center, allowing Nick Peoples to score. Lynchburg brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth but could not scratch across a run.

The 'Cats and Nats battle again on Saturday night at Bank of the James Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







