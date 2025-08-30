Woodpeckers Rout Pelicans 8-1 to Tie Series

Published on August 29, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Fayetteville, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 8-1 on Friday evening at SEGRA Stadium.

Yosweld Vasquez singled to score Justin Thomas in the first inning, giving the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (30-28, 66-58) a 1-0 lead.

In the third inning, Alberto Hernandez singled to drive in Yosweld Vasquez and Nick Monistere, and Chase Call doubled to plate Hernandez, extending the lead to 4-0.

Zach Daudet reached on a fielding error by Yahil Melendez to score Justin Thomas in the fourth inning, making it 5-0.

German Ramirez hit a sacrifice fly to score Andrews Sosa in the sixth inning, pushing the lead to 6-0.

Justin Stransky singled to score Melendez in the seventh inning, getting the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (40-17, 65-56) on the board at 6-1.

Call doubled to score Nick Monistere, and Brandon Forrester grounded out to plate Call in the seventh inning, finalizing the score at 8-1.

Rafael Gonzalez (3-7) earned the win for the Woodpeckers, pitching 5.1 scoreless innings, while David Landeta secured the save with 3.2 innings, allowing one run.

Victor Zarraga (1-1) took the loss for the Pelicans, surrendering two runs over 2.1 innings, with David Bracho, Luis A. Reyes, and Charlie Hurley allowing six more runs.

Call led the Woodpeckers, going 3-for-4 with three doubles and two RBIs, while Alberto Hernandez went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Yosweld Vasquez, Nick Monistere, and Zach Daudet added hits. The Woodpeckers went 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position, leaving seven runners on base, while the Pelicans went 1-for-6, leaving six.

The Pelicans' offense struggled, with Justin Stransky (1-for-3), Melendez (1-for-3), and Derik Alcantara (1-for-3) providing their only hits.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road trip against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros) on Saturday, August 30th at 7:05 E.T. LHP Ethan Flanagan (5-1, 2.16) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Raimy Rodriguez (4-7, 4.73) for Fayetteville.







Carolina League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.