Ballers Pummel Red Sox for Four Runs Late in 10-7 Win Friday

Published on August 29, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers withstood a completed comeback from the Salem Red Sox over the course of Friday's game, scoring four in the bottom of the eighth to win, 10-7, at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the win, Kannapolis now holds a 3-1 advantage in the series with the Red Sox, winning six of their last eight and clinching, at bare minimum, a series split in their final homestand of 2025. The Red Sox drop to six games under .500 with the loss, 5.5 games behind division-leading Fredericksburg.

RHP Luis Reyes tossed two clean innings before running into some trouble in his third frame, allowing one run over four hits and one walk with five strikeouts. The bullpen struggled in relief over the course of the game, combining to allow six runs, four earned on five hits and seven walks. RHP Hale Sims earned his fourth win of the season with 2.2 innings, allowing two unearned runs with no walks and two strikeouts, while RHP Jesus Mendez faced just three batters in the ninth to lock down the save.

Kannapolis jumped in front with five runs in the bottom of the first, picking up RBI from Ely Brown and James Taussig on RBI singles. The Ballers also used a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch of Arxy Hernandez and a bases-loaded walk of Kaleb Freeman with an RBI groundout from Nathan Archer to go ahead, 5-0, after one inning.

Salem got on the board in the top of the third on a sacrifice fly from Jack Winnay to start their scoring at, 5-1. In the top of the fourth, the Red Sox made it a one-run game with a balk to score Gerardo Rodriguez, a Caleb Berry RBI single and a wild pitch that scored Frederik Jimenez to make it, 5-4, Kannapolis.

Jordan Sprinkle did more than steal three bases to put him in second place as the all-time Kannapolis single-season stolen base leader on Friday. The former fourth round selection legged out an infield ground ball to allow Taussig to score from third and give the Ballers a, 6-4, lead.

The visiting Red Sox returned with vengeance in the top of the sixth, making it a one-run game again at, 6-5, Ballers on a Rodriguez sacrifice fly. In the top of the seventh, Natanael Yuten reached on a throwing error from Kannapolis' catcher Kaleb Freeman to put Salem in front, 7-6, after seven innings.

With the Red Sox bullpen on the mound, Colby Shelton reached on a fielder's choice on a ground ball to third. Salem infielder Jack Winnay threw the ball home, but off the mark to allow two runners to score on a throwing error and give Kannapolis a, 8-7, lead. Later in the frame, Taussig sent a missile at 101 miles-per-hour into right field, allowing Anthony DePino and Shelton to cross the plate at, 10-7, advantage, Cannon Ballers.

RHP Jesus Mendez entered in the ninth inning, earning his first save of the season with a three-up, three-down set of groundouts to seal the win for the home side.

The Ballers and Red Sox have just two games remaining in their series, with Kannapolis in front, 3-1, in the series. RHP Mathias LaCombe gets the ball as the starter in Saturday's matchup against Salem, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m. from Atrium Health Ballpark.

