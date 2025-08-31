All Batters Reach in 9-6 Win for Kannapolis Over Red Sox Saturday

Published on August 30, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - 10 walks and 10 hits steered the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers to a, 9-6, win over the Salem Red Sox Saturday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the win, the Cannon Ballers now move to 27-32 in the second half, still within reach of finishing the second half of the season above .500. Salem drops to 26-33, 6.5 games behind the lead in the North division with seven games remaining in the season.

RHP Mathias LaCombe shut out Salem over three innings with three walks and four strikeouts, allowing just one hit. RHP Fabian Ysalla allowed two runs over 2.2 frames in his Atrium Health Ballpark debut, walking one and striking out two. RHP Jake Peppers earned his second win of the season with Kannapolis, striking out four while shutting out the Red Sox over 2.1 innings.

Kannapolis got on the board with the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning, leading, 1-0, on a George Wolkow RBI single.

The Ballers held on to their lead until the top of the fifth, when the Red Sox scored a pair of runs on a D'Angelo Ortiz RBI double and a Yoeilin Cespedes RBI groundout to make it, 2-1, Salem.

Anthony DePino's fifth RBI of the week tied the game at, 2-2, in the bottom of the fifth, scoring Ely Brown on an RBI groundout.

The Ballers sent 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the sixth, scoring Jordan Sprinkle, Miguel Santos and Brown on bases-loaded walks along with a two-RBI single from DePino to leap in front, 7-2, after six. In the bottom of the seventh, Brown and Wolkow each added another run on RBI groundouts to push Kannapolis ahead, 9-2.

Salem did not finish Saturday's effort without a fight, putting up four runs on a Jack Winnay bases-clearing, three-run RBI single and a Gerardo Rodriguez RBI to make it, 9-6, but RHP Kevin Davis tallied his second save of the season to lock in a Ballers win.

RHP Ricardo Brizuela gets his second start of the week in game six of the Cannon Ballers' series with the Salem Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. in Kannapolis' final home game of 2025, with postgame fireworks scheduled for fans to enjoy.

Game times and promotions for the 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers season are set to be released this fall. Single-game tickets, season ticket packages and 10-game mini plans for the 2026 season will be announced soon! Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visitkcballers.comfor more information.







Carolina League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.