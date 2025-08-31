Fireflies Drop Second Straight to Crawdads, 6-1

Published on August 30, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Henry Ramos of the Columbia Fireflies

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A big fifth inning from Hickory proved too much for Columbia to overcome Friday night at Segra Park, as the Fireflies fell 6-1.

Luis Marquez opened the frame with a solo home run to left-center before Kleimir Lemos and Paulino Santana strung together back-to-back hits to stretch the Crawdads' lead to 6-0. That was more than enough run support for Hickory's pitching staff, which limited Columbia to just one run on seven hits.

On the mound, starter Darwin Rodriguez (0-2) battled through traffic but kept the game within reach early, allowing four runs across 3.2 innings while striking out four. Yeri Perez followed in relief and worked into the seventh, though Hickory tacked on two more runs against him. Fraynel Nova and the back end of the Fireflies' bullpen settled things down, combining for 2.2 scoreless innings to close the night.

Columbia finally broke through in the eighth inning when Yandel Ricardo singled and later came around to score on an Asbel Gonzalez groundout. Connor Rasmussen added a double in the frame, but the Fireflies left two runners in scoring position to end the rally.

Henry Ramos reached base three times and swiped his 17th bag of the season to highlight Columbia's offense, while Luke Nowak added a single and walk.

The Fireflies close out their regular season home slate tomorrow night at 5:05 pm against the Hickory Crawdads. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-7, 5.11 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Hickory counters with RHP Ismael Agreda (3-4, 2.90 ERA).

Tomorrow is Fan Appreciation Night at Segra Park. The Fireflies are raffling off a host of great prizes including a 75" TV and a Nintendo Switch 2. After the game there'll be a full team autograph session, kids can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge and we'll close out the week with a fireworks show. Fans can buy their tickets at FirefliesTickets.com.

