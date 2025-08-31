Delmarva Holds off Carolina for Third Straight Win

Published on August 30, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







ZEBULON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (48-76, 21-37) notched their third consecutive victory over the Carolina Mudcats (65-55, 29-27) on Saturday by a final score of 3-2.

The Mudcats took the lead in the first inning on an RBI double by Jose Anderson, but Adrian Heredia kept the damage to just one run by leaving two runners in scoring position.

Delmarva responded in the third inning when Ike Irish knocked in two runs with a single, allowing Luis Almeyda and Joshua Liranzo to score, making it a 2-1 game.

In his first appearance with Delmarva since June, Adrian Heredia pitched 4.2 innings as the starter, allowing one run on four hits, including a stretch where he retired ten consecutive batters.

The Shorebirds extended their lead in the sixth inning with an RBI single by RJ Austin that drove Wehiwa Aloy in from second base, making it 3-1.

Joe Glassey entered in the seventh inning for Delmarva and put together the best outing of his career by striking out all six batters he faced in two perfect innings.

In the ninth, Carolina cut the Shorebirds' lead to one on an RBI single by Yannic Walther. With the tying run on third and the winning run on first, Jacob Stretch struck out Braylon Payne to end the game, giving the Shorebirds their third straight win and their first series victory since June as they held on by a final score of 3-2.

Todd Kniebbe (1-0) earned his first professional win in relief, with Jacob Stretch (1) securing his first save as a pro. Carolina starting pitcher Jayden Dubanewicz (5-3) suffered the loss.

The Shorebirds look to close out their final road series of the season with a fourth straight win on Sunday, with Keeler Morfe pitching against Melvin Hernandez for the Mudcats. First pitch is set for 1:00 PM.







Carolina League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.