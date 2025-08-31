FredNats Shut out Hillcats

Published on August 30, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats were shut out by the Fredericksburg Nationals, 6-0, on Saturday evening.

With the win, the Nats inch closer to the second half playoff berth, where they would face the Hillcats in the postseason. In the loss, Riley Nelson was ejected for the first time in his professional career after arguing balls and strikes in the sixth inning.

The Nationals struck first without picking up a hit in the second inning. Five walks from Lynchburg pitching opened the door for Fredericksburg to take a 2-0 advantage.

The door would burst open in the fourth as a three-spot was put on the board. Three straight two out hits off of Cam Walty pushed the Nationals further in front, 5-0.

Eli Willits tacked on another in the seventh inning with a line drive single to right field, extending his career-starting hit streak up to nine.

Lynchburg never strung an inning together and was shutout for the first time since August 1.

The Hillcats play their final regular season home game Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. against Fredericksburg.







Carolina League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.