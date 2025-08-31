Mudcats' Rally Falls Short

Published on August 30, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats brought the tying run to the plate with two out in the ninth inning but could not cash in as the Delmarva Shorebirds held on for a 3-2 victory in front of a season-high 6,308 fans on Saturday night at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (29-27 second half // 65-55 overall) opened the scoring in the last of the first inning when Jose Anderson laced a double down the left field line to score Braylon Payne and give the Mudcats a 1-0 lead.

Delmarva (21-37 // 48-76) answered back and took the lead with a pair of unearned runs off Jayden Dubanewicz (L, 5-3) when Ike Irish laced a two-run single through the right side to put the Shorebirds in front 2-1.

The Shorebirds extended the lead to 3-1 in the sixth inning when RJ Austin beat out an infield single which allowed Wehiwa Aloy to score from second.

In the ninth inning, Carolina came charging back with two out against Jacob Stretch (S, 1) as Yannic Walther lined a single to centerfield bringing Luis Lameda home and trim the deficit to one, but Payne struck out with the tying run at third to end the threat and give the Shorebirds a 3-2 victory.

The two wrap up the series on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. with the final regular season game in Five County Stadium history. The Mudcats will start RHP Melvin Hernandez (9-5, 2.09) while Delmarva will oppose with RHP Keeler Morfe (0-3, 11.37). Tickets are available by visiting CarolinaMudcats.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.







