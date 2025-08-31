Pelicans Fend off Woodpeckers, 5-3, Will Go for Series Win on Sunday
Published on August 30, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Fayetteville, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 5-3 on Saturday evening at SEGRA Stadium.
In the fifth inning, Angel Cepeda singled to score Christian Olivo, and Kane Kepley scored on a wild pitch by Leomar Rosario, giving the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (41-17, 66-56) a 2-0 lead.
Justin Thomas doubled to score Alberto Hernandez in the fifth inning, cutting the deficit to 2-1 for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (30-29, 66-59).
Matt Halbach scored on a pickoff error in the seventh inning, extending the Pelicans' lead to 3-1.
German Ramirez singled to score Alberto Hernandez and Andrews Sosa in the seventh inning, tying the game at 3-3.
Christian Olivo singled to score Derik Alcantara in the eighth inning, giving the Pelicans a 4-3 lead.
Alexey Lumpuy homered to right-center field in the ninth inning, finalizing the score at 5-3.
Landon Ginn (5-2) earned the win for the Pelicans, pitching 3.0 innings with two runs allowed, and Ethan Bell secured the save. Ryan Smith (3-5) took the loss for the Woodpeckers, allowing one run in 1.1 innings, with four arms conceding four runs combined.
Jose Escobar led the Pelicans, going 3-for-5, while Cepeda (2-for-5) and Olivo (2-for-4) each had multi-hit games. The Pelicans went 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position, leaving 10 runners on base, while the Woodpeckers went 4-for-12, leaving seven.
The Pelicans conclude a six-game road trip against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros) on Sunday, August 31st at 5:05 E.T. RHP Ronny Lopez (0-1, 4.94) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Parker Smith (3-3, 3.13) for Fayetteville.
