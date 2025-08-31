Pelicans Fend off Woodpeckers, 5-3, Will Go for Series Win on Sunday

Published on August 30, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Fayetteville, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 5-3 on Saturday evening at SEGRA Stadium.

In the fifth inning, Angel Cepeda singled to score Christian Olivo, and Kane Kepley scored on a wild pitch by Leomar Rosario, giving the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (41-17, 66-56) a 2-0 lead.

Justin Thomas doubled to score Alberto Hernandez in the fifth inning, cutting the deficit to 2-1 for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (30-29, 66-59).

Matt Halbach scored on a pickoff error in the seventh inning, extending the Pelicans' lead to 3-1.

German Ramirez singled to score Alberto Hernandez and Andrews Sosa in the seventh inning, tying the game at 3-3.

Christian Olivo singled to score Derik Alcantara in the eighth inning, giving the Pelicans a 4-3 lead.

Alexey Lumpuy homered to right-center field in the ninth inning, finalizing the score at 5-3.

Landon Ginn (5-2) earned the win for the Pelicans, pitching 3.0 innings with two runs allowed, and Ethan Bell secured the save. Ryan Smith (3-5) took the loss for the Woodpeckers, allowing one run in 1.1 innings, with four arms conceding four runs combined.

Jose Escobar led the Pelicans, going 3-for-5, while Cepeda (2-for-5) and Olivo (2-for-4) each had multi-hit games. The Pelicans went 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position, leaving 10 runners on base, while the Woodpeckers went 4-for-12, leaving seven.

The Pelicans conclude a six-game road trip against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros) on Sunday, August 31st at 5:05 E.T. RHP Ronny Lopez (0-1, 4.94) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Parker Smith (3-3, 3.13) for Fayetteville.







Carolina League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.