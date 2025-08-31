Woodpeckers Come up Just Short Against Pelicans

Published on August 30, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (30-29, 66-58) took part in a back-and-forth thriller against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (40-18, 66-56), but the visitors took the upper hand late to earn a 5-3 win.

Starting pitching took center stage in the early goings, as neither pitching staff allowed a run. Fayetteville starter Raimy Rodriguez cruised through the Myrtle Beach lineup, not allowing a run through his first four frames on three hits, walking two while striking out four.

However, the Pelicans broke through in the top of the fifth inning. An RBI single and a wild pitch opened the scoring, placing Myrtle Beach in front 2-0.

The Woodpeckers did not take long to respond, plating their first run in the bottom of the frame. Justin Thomas roped a double to the wall in right-center field, plating Alberto Hernandez to pull within one of the Pelicans.

Neither team added to their totals in the sixth, but the Pelicans found a way to add to their total in the top of the seventh. An error restored their advantage to two, affording Myrtle Beach a 3-1 edge.

Quickly, though, Fayetteville rallied to tie the game. Hernandez and Andrews Sosa ripped consecutive singles, and following a wild pitch, German Ramirez drove them both in. His two-run single leveled the score, taking the two teams into the final two innings tied at three.

At that point, Myrtle Beach managed to pull away. Runs in both the eighth and ninth innings proved to be the difference, leading them to the two-run victory.

The Woodpeckers host the Pelicans for their final home game of the 2025 season on Sunday at 5:05 PM. RHP Parker Smith is expected to start for Fayetteville versus RHP Ronny Lopez for Myrtle Beach. In addition to Sunday Funday presented by Magic 106.9, where kids can run the bases and fans can play catch in the outfield after the game, it is also Fan Appreciation Day. The team will call seat locations throughout the evening and give away numerous prizes.







Carolina League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.