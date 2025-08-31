Donay's Big Night Not Enough in One-Run Loss

Published on August 30, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - Despite four-hit performances from Narciso Polanco and Brody Donay, the RiverDogs failed to overcome a five-run fourth inning and fell 9-8 to the Augusta GreenJackets in front of 4,237 fans on Saturday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The RiverDogs kicked off the contest by putting up two runs in the first inning.

Polanco started the rally with a leadoff single, and Connor Hujask followed with a single to place runners on the corners. Donay cracked a single to left field, driving in Polanco for his first professional RBI. With runners on second and third, Augusta starter Landon Beidelschies was called for a balk, pushing the RiverDogs' advantage to 2-0.

The GreenJackets evened the game in the second.

After Jose Urbina issued a hit by pitch and a walk, Douglas Glod hammered a double to the left field corner, scoring Olsavsky and cutting the Charleston lead in half. The tying run came on a passed ball from Donay. With a man on third, Urbina struck out back-to-back batters to stop the bleeding.

Augusta jumped ahead 3-2 in the third thanks to an Owen Carey solo home run.

That homer ended Urbina's night early, as he allowed three runs on three hits while striking out six in just 2.1 innings of work.

The RiverDogs quickly answered in the bottom half of the inning.

After Polanco netted another leadoff single, Brailer Guerrero did the rest. He mashed a 2-run no-doubt home run over the palm trees in right field to put Charleston in front 4-3.

The GreenJackets offense erupted for five runs in the fourth.

A Joe Olsavsky RBI single knotted the game at four. With runners on first and second, an error on first baseman Yirer Garcia allowed the go-ahead run to score. The error left two GreenJackets in scoring position, leading to an RBI-single from Gil. After another wild pitch, Dixon Williams stroked a 2-run triple to right field, stretching Augusta's lead to 8-4.

Charleston got one of those runs back in the fifth.

After Polanco doubled for his third hit of the ballgame, Donay brought him home for his second RBI of the night on a hard-hit ground ball single, making the score 8-5.

The RiverDogs' bullpen kept the game within striking distance as Trendan Parish worked two scoreless innings.

Augusta tallied what turned out to be a pivotal insurance run in the top of the ninth. John Gil roped an RBI double to set up a Carey sacrifice fly, growing the lead to 9-5.

Down to their final out, the RiverDogs gave Augusta a scare. After infield hits from Polanco and Hujsak, Donay blasted a three-run homer, 428 feet to left center field to cut the deficit to 9-8. However, Jackson Dannelley retired the next batter to end the game.

Donay finished the contest 4-5 with 5 RBIs - the most by a RiverDog in a single game this season.

Ballpark Fun: Tonight's theme was "Fiesta after the Siesta," a celebration honoring the Lowcountry's Hispanic community. There was a Latin-themed dance group that performed pre-game to set the tone for the evening. Sack races returned with a twist, where the contestants had to pick up pinatas and bring them back to the starting line. The Waboba Toy Toss commenced post-game, as RiverDogs' players and staff threw Waboba toys all over the stadium and into the excited crowd.

The RiverDogs home schedule concludes tomorrow night, with first pitch set for 5:05 pm. Tomorrow is Paw Patrol Night, with the RiverDogs wearing Paw Patrol themed jerseys that are available for auction. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com. For an upgraded experience, passes to the inclusive, air-conditioned Segra Club are available.







Carolina League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.