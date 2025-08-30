Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 8.30 vs Hickory

The Fireflies continue their series with the Hickory Crawdads tonight at Segra Park at 6:05 pm. LHP Darwin Rodriguez (0-1, 3.86 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Hickory counters with RHP Kamdyn Perry (1-5, 6.33 ERA).

Tonight is Bluey at the Ballpark presented by Scout Motors. Fans can meet their favorite dogs Bluey and Bingo at the game and after Segra Park will host a magical fireworks show. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES SCORE EARLY BUT FALL IN EXTRAS 6-5: The Fireflies jumped out early, but fell to the Hickory Crawdads 6-5 in 10 innings at Segra Park Friday night. The loss ended Columbia's five-game winning streak. The Crawdads pulled ahead in the top of the 10th. Yenfri Sosa (L, 2-1) retired the first two batters of the inning, before he surrendered a homer to Juan Sulbaran to give the Crawdads a 6-4. In the home half of the inning, Luke Nowak singled to plate the inherited runner, Tyriq Kemp to kick-off the inning. After that, Frank Martinez (S, 2) retired the side in order to preserve the 6-5 victory for the Crawdads.

THE YOUTH MOVEMENT: David Shields put together another good start for the Fireflies Tuesday. The southpaw worked 5.1 frames without surrendering an earned run. The Pennsylvania native hasn't allowed an earned run since July 9 over 26.1 innings. It is the fourth-longest streak (by innings) without allowing an earned run in franchise history. Ryan Ramsey owns the record (30.2 innings), which he accomplished from June 24-August 3, 2023.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Saturday night, Gonzalez broke the Fireflies career steals record in one season. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Gonzalez currently has the league lead with 75 steals. Columbia's center fielder also now owns the single-season runs scored record for the Fireflies. August 21 he scored his 71st run of the season to pass Erick Torres' 2024 mark.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

CAREER WEEK FOR RUSSELL: Tuesday, Stone Russell plated six RBI in the first four innings against the Hickory Crawdads. The productive evening powered Columbia to their first double-digit performance since May 3 against the Crawdads. It was Columbia's third six RBI performance of the season. Both Ramon Ramirez and Derlin Figueroa have also had a six RBI game this year. Ramirez and Figueroa both used the help of a grand slam to get their six RBI game in the first half. Russell followed it up with another pair of great outings Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday he drew three walks and drove in two runs and Thursday he plated four RBI for the Fireflies. Overall this week, Russell is 5-12 with six walks and 12 RBI in only three contests.

LET'S GLOW LUKE: Last night, Luke Nowak put together another multiple hit game. The outfielder went 2-4 with two runs scored. In his first 13 games as a professional, Nowak is 18-44 with 10 walks and seven extrabase hits. He's slashing .409/.536/.568 and has scored 13 runs for Columbia this year. He has reached base safely in each game he has played for Columbia to kick-off the year.

THE BIG PICTURE: The Fireflies have 8 games remaining in the 2025 season. They'll close out the year with two at home against Hickory before six on the road at Myrtle Beach. The final series of the year will serve as a playoff preview after the Pelicans clinched the playoffs Thursday evening.







