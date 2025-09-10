Fireflies Defeat Pelicans 4-1 in Playoff Opener

Published on September 9, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Columbia Fireflies 4-1 on Tuesday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

In the first inning, Cole Mathis doubled to score Ty Southisene, giving the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (0-1, 68-61) a 1-0 lead.

Jose Cerice grounded out to score Luke Nowak, who tripled to lead off the fourth inning, tying the game at 1-1 for the Columbia Fireflies (1-0, 65-65).

Stone Russell doubled to score Ramon Ramirez in the sixth inning, putting Columbia ahead 2-1.

Cerice grounded out to score Tyriq Kemp, and Ramirez hit a sacrifice fly to plate Asbel Gonzalez in the seventh inning, extending the Fireflies' lead to 4-1.

David Shields (4-1) earned the win for the Fireflies, pitching 5.0 innings and allowing one run on his 19th birthday, while Kamden Edge and Augusto Mendieta combined for 4.0 scoreless innings to secure the save.

Noah Edders (0-1) took the loss for the Pelicans, allowing one unearned run in 1.2 innings, with Alfredo Romero, Thomas Mangus, and Ethan Bell conceding three runs combined.

Alexey Lumpuy, Mathis and Southisene collected the only hits for Myrtle Beach. The Pelicans went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, leaving four runners on base, while the Fireflies went 1-for-12, leaving nine. An error by Christian Olivo and one by Hyungchan Um shaped the game.

The Pelicans continue a best-of-three playoff series against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) on Thursday, September 11th at Segra Park in Columbia, South Carolina. LHP Pierce Coppola (0-0, 2.25) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Kendry Chourio (1-3, 5.16) for Columbia.







Carolina League Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.