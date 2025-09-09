Columbia Fireflies: Roster Moves and Game Notes 9.9

Published on September 9, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster:

RHP Yeri Perez has been placed on the development list

INF Josi Novas has been placed on the Fireflies active roster

Novas will wear jersey #4.

Columbia's active roster now sits at 30.

Columbia kicks off the playoffs tonight at Pelicans Ballpark at 7:05 pm. LHP David Shields (3-1, 2.01 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Alfredo Romero (3-3, 2.89 ERA).

Columbia will play their first home playoff game at Segra Park Thursday, September 11 at 7:05 pm. The night is presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Federal Employee Program, who will give away neon rally towels to the first 1,000 in attendance. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

ABOUT THE PELICANS: The Pelicans finished the second-half with the Carolina League's best record, a mark of 43-21. The took 14 of 23 regular season games against the Fireflies. Myrtle Beach finished the regular season with the fourth-best batting average of any team in the Carolina League (.243) and the third-highest slugging percentage (.340). They trailed just Carolina (.359) and Salem (.347) in the latter category. The Pelicans were led by Matt Halbach, who had 67 RBI in the regular season--the third most in the circuit. Halbach also tallied nine homers as he finished eighth in extra-base hits (32). Ty Southisene helped the club set the table. He was fourth in the league in on-base percentage with a .387 mark thanks in part to 62 walks this season.

ABOUT THE FIREFLIES: The Fireflies clinched a first-half playoff berth as a host of four teams were within a pair of games of eachother heading into the final week of the half. A couple of individuals paved the way for Columbia's success this season. Asbel Gonzalez set franchise records in steals (78) and runs scored (82). Ramon Ramirez took advantage of him being on-base, leading the club with 11 homers and 56 RBI. Dash Albus finished 2nd in the circuit in wins (9) and fifth in saves (6).

IT'S NOT ABOUT HOW YOU START THE SEASON, IT'S ABOUT HOW YOU FINISH: The Fireflies won the South Division First-Half Title to give the team their first chance at a post-season game in franchise history. To win a Carolina League Championship, the Fireflies need to win a pair of best-of-three, game series. The first is against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and begins at Pelicans Ballpark, Tuesday, September 9 at 7:05 pm. After that, Game Two is at Segra Park Thursday, September 11 at 7:05 pm. If necessary, the two teams will play Game Three at Segra Park Friday, September 12 at 7:05 pm. If the club wins that series, it will play the winner of the North Division Playoff Series between Fredericksburg and Lynchburg. Game One of the Championship Series will take place Sunday, September 14 on the road. Game Two of the Championship Series would take place at Segra Park Tuesday, September 16. If Necesary, Game Three would be at Segra Park Wednesday, September 17.

ONE FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: Last Saturday night, Gonzalez broke the Fireflies career steals record in one season. Jean Ramirez had 68 steals from 2021-23 with the Fireflies. Gonzalez currently has the league lead with 75 steals. Columbia's center fielder also now owns the single-season runs scored record for the Fireflies. August 21 he scored his 71st run of the season to pass Erick Torres' 2024 mark.

NUMBERS BEHIND THE CLINCH: The Fireflies finished the first-half 36-30 to win the South Division Title for the first time in team history. It is the Fireflies first playoff berth in team history. The club will play their first home playoff game September 11 at Segra Park.

NOWAK, RUNNING OUT OF THE GATES: Saturday, Luke Nowak continued his torrid stretch to kick-off his professional career. The outfielder is currently riding an eight-game hitting streak and has started to find the gap more frequently. Nowak is hitting .483 with a pair of doubles and eight RBI during his hitting streak. Nowak has also tallied four-consecutive multiple hit games. Stone Russell has the longest streak in franchise history. He had five-straight from April 5-11. Since August 27, Nowak paces the league in average, on-base percentage and OPS.







