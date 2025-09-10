Fireflies Win First Postseason Game 4-1

Published on September 9, 2025

Columbia Fireflies pitcher David Shields

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Fireflies pitching staff cruised as the offense took advantage of good situational hitting in a 4-1 victory over The Myrtle Beach Pelicans in Game One of the Carolina League South Division Playoff Series Tuesday night at Pelicans Ballpark. The Fireflies will continue the series Thursday night at Segra Park.

Columbia took the lead in the sixth inning. Ramon Ramirez dribbled a ball to third that Christian Olivo airmailed, allowing the designated hitter to reach second. Next, Stone Russell skied a double to shallow left that plated Ramirez and gave the Fireflies a 2-1 advantage.

In the seventh, Thomas Mangus loaded the bases on free passes without recording an out. Then Columbia scored a pair without a hit to take advantage of the opportunity. Jose Cerice grounded out to third to bring Tyriq Kemp home for the first run and next Ramon Ramirez sent a sacrifice fly to center to score Asbel Gonzalez and give Columbia a 4-1 lead.

The Pelicans got on the board first in the home half of the first. Ty Southisene lifted a lead-off single to center. After that, Kane Kepley reached on catcher's interference before Cole Mathis scorched a double to the right field corner to give the Pelicans a 1-0 lead before Columbia recorded the first out.

After the first out was recorded, David Shields (W, 1-0) was fantastic for Columbia. He allowed the first three to reach, then the southpaw retired 15 of the next 16 batters he faced. The Pittsburg native finished tied with a career-best eight strikeouts as he blazed through five three-hit innings while only allowing the one run.

Next, Kamden Edge (H, 1) faced the minimum in three innings with five punchouts. Finally, Augusto Mendieta slammed the door shut with a 1-2-3 ninth. He struck out Matt Halbach to close out the game.

Columbia countered in the top of the fourth. Luke Nowak legged out a lead-off triple down the first baseline and came around on a Jose Cerice groundout to tie the game 1-1.

Jose Cerice had a pair of RBI groundouts for the Fireflies and Luke Nowak and Asbel Gonzalez were both able to set the table by reaching base safely three times.

Game Two of The Carolina League South Division Playoff Series will take place Thursday, September 11 at 7:05 pm. The Fireflies will send RHP Kendry Chourio (1-3, 5.16 ERA) to the bump and Myrtle Beach counters with LHP Pierce Coppola (0-0, 2.25 ERA).

Columbia will play their first home playoff game at Segra Park Thursday, September 11 at 7:05 pm. The night is presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Federal Employee Program, who will give away neon rally towels to the first 1,000 in attendance. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

