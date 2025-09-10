FredNats Fall in Tight-Fought Division Series Game One to Lynchburg

Published on September 9, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals dropped game one of the 2025 Carolina League North Division Series 2-1 to the Lynchburg Hillcats on Tuesday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium to fall behind in the three-game set.

It was a pitchers' battle early between Liam Sullivan and Joey Oakie, who both allowed hits in each of the first two innings, but worked around traffic. Sullivan struck out two in the second inning and Oakie, who entered the night with 22 K's in his last two starts, struck out one in the first and the second.

The lid was opened in the third inning, when Lynchburg took the lead on a throwing error by Jorgelys Mota. Riley Nelson singled to send Logun Clark to third base, but Mota zipped his throw to second, trying to get Nelson, and threw it away. Clark popped up to his feet and pranced home to put Lynchburg up 1-0.

The FredNats made an instant response. Kevin Bazzell, who had played 98 professional games without a home run, led off the bottom of the third with a screaming line drive that cleared the wall in right-center field to tie the game. Bazzell's first career blast traveled 392 feet and knotted the teams up at one apiece.

That looked to be the sparkplug moment the FredNats needed, but the script did not play out that way. Fredericksburg would actually go the rest of the game without a hit and only mustered three more baserunners after the third inning. The team struck out 12 total times in nine innings and fell 2-1 after Nolan Schubart's seventh-inning RBI single for Lynchburg.

Riley Maddox (0-1) got the loss, as Logan McGuire (1-0) got the win for Lynchburg and Cam Schuelke (1) earned the save. The FredNats will now travel to Lynchburg and will need to win both games against the Hillcats at Bank of the James on Thursday and Friday to keep their season alive. Game two on Thursday pits Bryan Polanco and Melkis Hernandez against each other in a 6:30 start.







Carolina League Stories from September 9, 2025

