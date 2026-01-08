Fireflies Will Host Annual Job Fair January 24

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies will be hosting a job fair at Segra Park Saturday, January 24 from 12-2 pm. The team is looking to fill approximately 300 open positions for the 2026 baseball season.

"We truly love all of our part-time workers who are a part of our Fireflies family." Fireflies President Brad Shank said. "Our game day team serve our guests so well and they contribute greatly to provide our fans with a fantastic and memorable experience at Segra Park."

The Fireflies will be hiring part-time, seasonal positions in the following departments:

Ballpark Operations

Venue Safety

Food and Beverage

Ticketing

Marketing

Merchandise

Fan Engagement

Specific openings in each department can be found on the application.

When applicants arrive at the job fair January 24, parking will be available on any street around the ballpark. Parking is metered on all streets except Gregg, Saunders and Barnwell Streets. ADA parking and access is available on Boyce Street. After parking, please come to the door to the left of the main gates labeled "Team Offices and Club Level Entrance". Our job fair will be held on the club level on the third floor of Segra Park. Finally, please use the elevator to access the club level with your completed form in hand.

Those attending the job fair can print off this form and bring it with them to the job fair.

Those who cannot attend the job fair can fill out an application online here.

The Columbia Fireflies are an Equal Opportunity Employer and are committed to equal treatment of all applicants and employees without regard to race, national origin, religion, gender, age, sexual orientation, veteran status, physical or mental disability or other basis protected by law.

The Columbia Fireflies open its historic 10th anniversary season Tuesday, April 7 against their in-state rival, The Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

For season ticket memberships or ticket information, please visit www.ColumbiaFireflies.com.







