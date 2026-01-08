Frans to Host Slate of College Games

Hickory, NC - The 2026 baseball season will kick off at LP Frans Stadium with a slate of six college games, five of which will feature the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

App State will host Canisius University for a three-game series Friday, February 13th through Sunday, February 15th. All three games will be a 1pm first pitch. Friday's game will be App State's season opener as they return to Hickory for the fifth consecutive year.

Friday, February 20th will be a matchup between North Carolina A&T Aggies and the Southern Illinois Salukis. The weekend will continue as App State hosts the Aggies on Saturday. Friday and Saturday will both begin at 1pm.

The Mountaineers will return to LP Frans Stadium on Saturday, March 7th to take on the Presbytarian College Blue Hose at 1pm.

Gates will open an hour before first pitch for all games.

Tickets are on sale now for all six games.

Food and beverage with a limited menu will be available. Parking will be $5 per car and will be card only.

Groups and hospitality areas are available for the game. To reserve your group, please call the 'Dads front office at (828) 322-3000.

The series will follow the cashless and bag policy in place at LP Frans Stadium.







