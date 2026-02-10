Daily Promotions Lineup Set

Published on February 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads have announced their recurring daily promotions for the 2026 season.

The week will kick off with the return of Dollar Dog Tuesday by Hebrew National and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM. As part of the promotion, hot dogs are $1 and dogs are welcome at the ballpark for $1. Craft Beer Tuesday also is back with half price craft beer courtesy of Lowes Foods.

Wednesdays will be Kids Win Wednesdays by Arby's. Kids 12 and under can get a free ticket to the game, a meal voucher (good for a hot dog, chips/fries, and a drink), and amusement pass.

Homestands continue with a packed slate on Thursdays. Thirsty Thursday returns with discounts on select domestic beer and Pepsi products courtesy of Focus News. Peoples Bank Thursday continues with fans getting a discounted $6 ticket with a Peoples Bank card. New this year will be $2 tacos on Thursdays at the first base nacho stand.

Following all 12 Friday games, the Crawdads will shoot off fireworks.

Saturdays are giveaway days at the Frans to the first 1,000 fans. Saturday, July 25th will feature a post-game concert by Christian artist Josh Baldwin rather than a giveaway.

The week will round out Church Bulletin Sundays where fans can bring in a church bulletin for a discounted $6 ticket. The Crawdads will donate $4 from that ticket back to the bulletin's respective church.

Launch-A-Ball by McDaniel Door Service will take place following all Friday and Saturday games in 2026.

After every game in 2026, kids will have the chance to run the bases thanks to Haworth.

Single game tickets will go on sale this Friday. Tickets will be available online starting at midnight and in person from 9am to 5pm.







