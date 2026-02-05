Josh Baldwin to Perform Post-Game Concert

Hickory, NC - Josh Baldwin will take the stage on Saturday, July 25th for a post-game Christian Concert, presented by the Billy Graham Library and 106.9 The Light.

Baldwin is a gold-certified songwriter best known for his hit songs "Made for More," "Evidence," and "Stand in Your Love." "Made for More" launched Baldwin into global fame, hitting #1 on the Billboard Christian charts and amassing over 82 million streams. He released his newest project, Full Grown Man Vol. I, last fall.

Baldwin will take the stage following the Crawdads game at 5pm against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

Party patios, picnics, and group tickets are currently available for the concert date. Individual tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 13th. Individual tickets will be $16 while the group rate (for 20 or more) is only $14. Tickets include admission for the Crawdads game and the post-game concert.

For more information about the concert or to reserve your group outing, call the Crawdads front office at (828) 322-3000 or stop by the stadium from 9am-5pm Monday-Friday.







