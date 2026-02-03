Crawdads Teaming up with LR Soccer for Youth Clinic

Published on February 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - The Crawdads are once again partnering with the Lenoir-Rhyne Men's Soccer team to host a morning clinic at LP Frans Stadium. The 2026 clinic is scheduled for Saturday, April 18th from 10am to 12pm.

Registration for the soccer clinic is $20 and will include two hours of instruction, an exclusive Crawdads gift item, and a ticket to the Saturday, April 4th Crawdads game, which will have a to-be-announced soccer-themed giveaway.

Crawdads single game tickets will go on sale next Friday, February 13th as the stadium plays host its first events of the year with App State playing a trio of games against Canisius University.

Opening Night will be Thursday, April 2nd at 7pm against the Columbia Fireflies.







Carolina League Stories from February 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.