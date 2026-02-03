Crawdads Teaming up with LR Soccer for Youth Clinic
Published on February 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Hickory Crawdads News Release
Hickory, NC - The Crawdads are once again partnering with the Lenoir-Rhyne Men's Soccer team to host a morning clinic at LP Frans Stadium. The 2026 clinic is scheduled for Saturday, April 18th from 10am to 12pm.
Registration for the soccer clinic is $20 and will include two hours of instruction, an exclusive Crawdads gift item, and a ticket to the Saturday, April 4th Crawdads game, which will have a to-be-announced soccer-themed giveaway.
Crawdads single game tickets will go on sale next Friday, February 13th as the stadium plays host its first events of the year with App State playing a trio of games against Canisius University.
Opening Night will be Thursday, April 2nd at 7pm against the Columbia Fireflies.
Carolina League Stories from February 3, 2026
- Delmarva Shorebirds Field Staff Announced for 2026 Season - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Crawdads Teaming up with LR Soccer for Youth Clinic - Hickory Crawdads
- Kannapolis to Bring Back College Series Action in 2026 - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- High School Baseball Showcase Presented by TaxSlayer Returns for 2026 - Augusta GreenJackets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.