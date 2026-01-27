Get into the Swing of 2026 at the Spring Fling

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads' season kick-off event, the Spring Fling, is set for Saturday, March 14th from 11am to 1pm at LP Frans Stadium. The free event is presented by Lonnie Shook CPA.

The Spring Fling will feature various family-friendly activities such as batting practice on the field, arts and crafts, the bounce house and speed pitch, and bingo (rounds to be held at 11:30, 12:00, and 12:30). Fans participating in batting practice will have five swings to attempt a homerun for a free pair of season tickets. Limited bats will be available for use; fans can bring their own if a specific size/weight is preferred.

During the event, season memberships will be available for pickup at the Mike Johnson Toyota Ticket Office for those who selected physical tickets. sweetFrog Claw Club memberships will be also ready for members.

Free popcorn will be served out the first base concession stand, which will be operating with a limited food and drink menu.

The ticket office will be open for fans to purchase single game tickets and trade in undated vouchers for specific dates.

Lonnie Shook CPA PLLC staff will be on hand at the Spring Fling to answer any tax questions. They are committed to providing high quality professional service to every client. Their goal is your satisfaction and your success. Each member of their staff is a degreed professional and has multiple years of accounting and tax experience.







