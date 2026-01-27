GreenJackets to Hold Game Day Job Fair on February 7th

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: SRP Park, the Augusta GreenJackets, and Oak View Group are hosting a Game Day Job Fair in preparation for the 2026 season and other SRP Park events. The GreenJackets are looking for hardworking, service-oriented individuals to join the team and bring fun to the best fans in Minor League Baseball!

Candidates must be 16 years of age to apply, must be able to pass a background check, and must be able to work all home games (April through August) and additional events as needed.

Job Fair Details:

Who: Anyone 16 or older who is reliable, outgoing, and hardworking

What: GreenJackets Game Day Job Fair

Where: WOW! Club of SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave. North Augusta, SC 29841 (Enter next to Rio Cantina)

When: Saturday, February 7th from 10am-1:30pm

We are looking to fill the following positions for applicants:

Box Office Attendant Grounds Crew

Cleaning Crew Security

Retail Cashiers Mascot Team

Shuttle & Van Cart Drivers Videoboard Operator

Bat Boys / Girls / Clubhouse Attendant Camera Operator

Ticket Takers & Ushers

Parking Lot Attendants Kid's Zone Attendants

On-Field Contest Staff

Assistant Groundskeeper (Full-Time)

Oak View Group Food & Beverage is looking for: In-Game Host/Emcee

In-Seat Servers

Suite Attendants

Dishwasher

Warehouse Runners

Oak View Group Part Time Positions are available online for applications HERE.

As a member of the GreenJackets staff, gameday employees will receive the following additional benefits:

GreenJackets Staff Shirt for the season

GreenJackets Merchandise Employee Discount

Tickets for GreenJackets Games (blackout dates apply)

GreenJackets Game Day Employee end of the season staff party

The ideal candidate must be event-loving, outgoing, reliable, and service-oriented. All applicants must be 16 years of age or older by March 31 to work for the GreenJackets and SRP Park. Previous employees need not apply. To learn more about opportunities available visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/gj-employment-opportunities

SRP Park welcomes over 300,000 fans through the gates annually between GreenJackets Baseball and Special Events, which includes the upcoming SRP Park High School Baseball Showcase presented by TaxSlayer, Clemson vs Georgia Southern Baseball, and more!







