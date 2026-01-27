GreenJackets to Hold Game Day Job Fair on February 7th
Published on January 27, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Augusta GreenJackets News Release
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: SRP Park, the Augusta GreenJackets, and Oak View Group are hosting a Game Day Job Fair in preparation for the 2026 season and other SRP Park events. The GreenJackets are looking for hardworking, service-oriented individuals to join the team and bring fun to the best fans in Minor League Baseball!
Candidates must be 16 years of age to apply, must be able to pass a background check, and must be able to work all home games (April through August) and additional events as needed.
Job Fair Details:
Who: Anyone 16 or older who is reliable, outgoing, and hardworking
What: GreenJackets Game Day Job Fair
Where: WOW! Club of SRP Park, 187 Railroad Ave. North Augusta, SC 29841 (Enter next to Rio Cantina)
When: Saturday, February 7th from 10am-1:30pm
We are looking to fill the following positions for applicants:
Box Office Attendant Grounds Crew
Cleaning Crew Security
Retail Cashiers Mascot Team
Shuttle & Van Cart Drivers Videoboard Operator
Bat Boys / Girls / Clubhouse Attendant Camera Operator
Ticket Takers & Ushers
Parking Lot Attendants Kid's Zone Attendants
On-Field Contest Staff
Assistant Groundskeeper (Full-Time)
Oak View Group Food & Beverage is looking for: In-Game Host/Emcee
In-Seat Servers
Suite Attendants
Dishwasher
Warehouse Runners
Oak View Group Part Time Positions are available online for applications HERE.
As a member of the GreenJackets staff, gameday employees will receive the following additional benefits:
GreenJackets Staff Shirt for the season
GreenJackets Merchandise Employee Discount
Tickets for GreenJackets Games (blackout dates apply)
GreenJackets Game Day Employee end of the season staff party
The ideal candidate must be event-loving, outgoing, reliable, and service-oriented. All applicants must be 16 years of age or older by March 31 to work for the GreenJackets and SRP Park. Previous employees need not apply. To learn more about opportunities available visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/gj-employment-opportunities
SRP Park welcomes over 300,000 fans through the gates annually between GreenJackets Baseball and Special Events, which includes the upcoming SRP Park High School Baseball Showcase presented by TaxSlayer, Clemson vs Georgia Southern Baseball, and more!
Carolina League Stories from January 27, 2026
- GreenJackets to Hold Game Day Job Fair on February 7th - Augusta GreenJackets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.