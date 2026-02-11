2026 Battle for the Paddle Set for Wednesday, March 25th

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: SRP Park, in partnership with the University of South Carolina Aiken Pacers and the Augusta University Jaguars is excited to announce the return of the Battle for the Paddle Rivalry baseball game slated for Wednesday, March 25th. Tickets are now on sale for the match-up. First pitch is slated for 6:35pm, with gates opening at 6:00pm.

"Battle for the Paddle is a great annual event we always look forward to hosting at SRP Park," states GreenJackets General Manager, Brandon Greene. "These are two great programs and we look forward to having the community out to cheer on the Pacers and Jaguars!"

The Jaguars will be in the home third base dugout and the Pacers will be in the first base dugout. Individual tickets are on sale now online at greenjacketsbaseball.com and in-person at the SRP Park Box Office (187 Railroad Avenue)! There will be NO phone orders.

These two proud programs have been battling each other since 1979, including annually at SRP Park since 2019. Each team is 3-3 at SRP Park, with the Pacers having claimed victory last season in a back-and-forth 8-7 contest. USC Aiken is led by head coach Keith Gorman, in his first year with the program after several seasons at Barton College, while longtime skipper Chris Howell continues to helm Augusta U.

Ticket Pricing for Augusta University vs. USC Aiken game:

WOW Club!: $17 + fees

Suites: $12+ fees per ticket

Lower Bowl Seating (General Admission): $12 + fees

College Students with ID and Kids 4-12: $6 + fees

Kids 3 and under: Free (ticket given at gate)

Parking will be $6 at the Stadium Deck (located directly across from SRP Park)







