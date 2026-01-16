Georgia Southern Battles Clemson at SRP Park on March 10th

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: SRP Park, in partnership with Clemson University (Atlantic Coast Conference) and Georgia Southern University (Sun Belt Conference), is excited to usher in a new year of the SRP Park College Baseball Showcase on Tuesday, March 10th. Clemson University will be the home team, with first pitch slated for 6:35PM. Gates will open at 5:00PM.

"We're very excited to have this returning match-up of premiere college baseball between Clemson and Georgia Southern," stated GreenJackets General Manager, Brandon Greene, "Hosting two top collegiate programs with local ties at SRP Park is a great event for the CSRA to check out some amazing talent."

SRP Park, Clemson Baseball & Georgia Southern University will open up VIP ticket sales to GreenJackets Season Seat Members, Sponsors & both Georgia Southern University and Clemson Baseball Season Ticket Holders starting Tuesday, January 20th. Clemson Baseball and Georgia Southern University Season Seat holders will receive correspondence from their respective schools.

Individual tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 23rd at 10:00 AM at the SRP Park Box Office and online at www.greenjacketsbaseball.com.

Ticket Pricing for Clemson Baseball vs. Georgia Southern game:

WOW! Club- $30

The Miracle Dealer's Lounge- $30

VIP Loge Box- $22

SRP Federal Credit Union Premier Box- $22

Batter's Box- $17

Dugout Reserved- $16

Reserved- $14

General Admission/SRO: $12

GreenJackets Information on reserving seats for Clemson Baseball vs. Georgia Southern game:

Tuesday, January 20th at 10:00 AM: Pre-Sale will open up for 2026 GreenJackets Full Season Ticket Members, Founding Partners & Sponsors, Full Season Ticket Holders, Georgia Southern Season Ticket Holders and Clemson Baseball Season Ticket Holders, Alumni & Booster Clubs

Wednesday, January 21st at 10:00 AM: Pre-Sale will open up for 2026 GreenJackets Half Season & 20-Game Plan Ticket Holders

Thursday, January 22nd at 10:00 AM: Pre-Sale will open up for GreenJackets E-Newsletter & Text Message Subscribers

VIP Sales will cease on Thursday, January 22nd at 11:59pm

VIP Sales do not guarantee your GreenJackets Season Seat location

Friday, January 23rd at 10:00 AM: Tickets will be available for the General Public online and in-person at the SRP Park Box Office







