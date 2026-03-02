GreenJackets Announce 2026 Promotional Schedule

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to announce the promotional schedule for the upcoming 66 home game 2026 season. Fans will experience 13 scheduled fireworks extravaganzas, including the July 4th Independence Day Celebration presented by TaxSlayer, along with various theme nights and giveaways planned for another exciting season at SRP Park. The fun kicks off April 14th with a six-game series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros).

"It's going to be another great year of GreenJackets Baseball and we're excited to see the community come together and enjoy a top promotional schedule," stated GreenJackets General Manager Brandon Greene. "We've got amazing giveaways, exciting jersey nights that will be auctioned off to benefit local CSRA non-profits, and even a few more unique promotions to be announced later on. This will be a home run of a season, and we're looking forward to kicking everything off on April 14th! Only six weeks until Opening Night!"

The GreenJackets announced a full slate of weekly promotions for the season as each day of the week will feature a different recurring promotion, to include:

Tuesdays, in partnership with News 12/26 & Sunny 102.7:

Tacos & Tallboy Tuesdays will include $2 tacos and $8 24 oz. domestic tallboys (Bud Light, Miller Lite, Michelob Ultra, and Coors Light)

Tail Waggin' Tuesdays, in partnership with Scoopr, is the day of the week for your pups to join us at a Tuesday game (excluding 4/28)! Owners must sign a dog waiver before entry. Dogs are free and can sit anywhere in the lower seating bowl (excluding section 100 and the 200 level) and must be leashed throughout the game.

First Responders Tuesdays: Fire, Police and EMS can receive $2 off reserved seats or general admission tickets with valid ID at the SRP Park Box Office

Wednesdays, in partnership with News-Talk WGAC Augusta

Warrior Wednesdays: Active military and veterans with a valid military ID can purchase a reserved seat or general admission ticket for $2 off

Baseball Bingo, presented by Comfort Keepers, returns to Wednesdays where fans can play along to win great prizes and memorabilia

Corona Bucket Special returns with four (4) 24 oz. Cans for $25

Silver Jackets Program, presented by AARP Georgia and Comfort Keepers is back for our fans 60 years and older; membership allows you to attend each Wednesday game, along with other great benefits. More information can be found here: https://atmilb.com/3I2lRA1

Thursdays, in partnership with Dave & Buster's, Dirty Boots Augusta, Southern Grind, KICKS99 and HD98.3 FM:

Fan Favorite Thirsty Thursday™ continues with $2 16oz. PBR and Busch Light Cans, half-priced 16oz. drafts and 32oz. drafts, half-priced Durty Gurl RTD Cocktails, half-price White Claws, $2 Coca-Cola products (6-8 pm)

Fridays, in partnership with 93.9 BOB FM

Braves BUZZfest honors our affiliate with Braves-themed jerseys and caps

Feature Friday will highlight a specialty craft beer at the KegStand with half-off prices from 6-8pm. Durty Gurl Cocktail specials

Saturdays, in partnership with KICKS99

Saturday Fireworks Extravaganzas will be shot off by Joe Dirt Fireworks: 4/18 (LifeLink of Georgia), 5/2 (Gold Mech), 5/9, 6/23, 6/6, 6/20 (Destination Augusta), 7/4 (TaxSlayer), 8/1 (Wellstar MCG Health), 8/15 (National Wild Turkey Federation), 8/29 (Medical College of Georgia)

State Farm Family Saturdays presented by Anthony and London Thuan State Farm: Arrive early for the chance to meet one of the GreenJackets Players for an autograph session

Sundays

Holiday Sunday Fireworks Extravaganzas, shot off by Joe Dirt Fireworks, on 5/24 Mega Memorial Day presented by Stokes Hodges Auto Group, & 7/5 of Independence Weekend!

Sunday Fundays ramp up our kid-friendly themes each week with pre-game catch on the field, presented by Great Clips, and Kids Run the Bases, presented by Bruster's Ice Cream, plus face painting!

Junior Jackets Kids Club, presented by Wellstar Golisano Children's Hospital of Georgia, in partnership with the Episcopal Day School, Family YMCA of Greater Augusta, and Graze Craze is back for 2026 and bigger than ever. Kids 12 years old and younger can sign up for this $35 membership and enjoy the great Sunday promotions and receive a T-shirt! Learn more and register today at: https://bit.ly/JrJackets

The GreenJackets will have 16 exclusive giveaways at SRP Park for select games. Those dates and giveaways are as follows (stay tuned for more to come):

April 14th: Opening Night Rally Towel (First 1,000) presented by SRP Federal Credit Union

April 18th: Azaleas Garden Gnome Giveaway (First 1,000) presented by Cintas

May 1st: Basketball Jersey Giveaway (First 1,000) presented by Augusta Technical College

May 8th: River Donkey Beach Towel Giveaway (First 1,000 ages 21 & older) presented by Savannah River Brewing Company

May 10th: Mother's Day Magnet Hat Giveaway (First 500 Mothers) presented by A&D Carpets

May 24th: Military Cap Giveaway (First 1,000) presented by WOW! Internet + TV + Phone

June 5th: U.S.A. Soccer Jersey Giveaway (First 1,000) presented by Premier Networx

June 19th: Bowling Shirt Giveaway (First 1,000) presented by Destination Augusta

June 21st: Father's Day Driver Head Cover Giveaway (First 500 Fathers) presented by A&D Carpets

June 30th: Youth Patriotic Replica Jersey Giveaway (First 1,000 kids 12 & under) presented by SC250

July 10th: Player Bobblehead (announced later!) Giveaway (First 1,000) presented by Great Clips

July 11th: Military Cap Giveaway (First 1,000) presented by WOW! Internet + TV + Phone

July 31st: Alternate Identity Blanket Giveaway (First 1,000) presented by Augusta Coca-Cola Bottling Company

August 14th: Remix Braves BUZZfest Jersey Giveaway (First 1,000) presented by Bridgestone

August 28th: Mascot Blocks Giveaway (First 1,000) presented by Augusta Technical College

August 30th: 2027 Calendar Giveaway (First 1,000) presented by Phoenix Printing

Various community groups will be honored at select games throughout the season. The groups and dates for those games are:

April 28th & May 6th: Education Day - Games at 11:05am

May 1st: Augusta Technical College Open House

Auggie's Reading Program presented by Aurubis Richmond, Huey Magoo's, Kona Ice & Putt-Putt Fun Center Nights

May 3rd: Sesame Street Family Day

May 20th: Science Fair Night

May 10th: Mother's Day presented by Serenity Day Spa

May 19th: First Responders Night

May 24th: Memorial Day Game

June 17th: Sensory Friendly Night

June 21st: Father's Day

July 10th: Faith & Family Night

July 11th: 20th Annual Military Appreciation Night

August 1st: Girl Scout Night

August 26th: Health Fair Night

August 28th: Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Technology Night presented by Augusta Technical College & Boy Scout Night

There will also be special promotions/theme nights throughout the season at SRP Park and those are listed below:

April 17th-19th: Augusta Azaleas Weekend

May 2nd: Star Wars™ Night with a Specialty Jersey Auction benefiting the North Augusta Miracle League

May 3rd: Sesame Street Family Day with Bucket Cap & Ticket Package for purchase (while supplies last)

Los Pavos Salvajes de Augusta, presented by National Wild Turkey Federation, returns for four (4) games this season:

May 5th

June 4th

July 31st

August 15th - Jersey Auction to benefit NWTF and Post-Game Fireworks

May 8th-9th: CSRA River Donkeys Weekend

May 23rd: The Great 2016 Revival

June 6th: Harry Potter™ Night with House Shirt & Ticket Package for purchase (while supplies last)

June 7th: Touch Grass Day

June 19th-20th: Feel Good Weekend presented by Destination Augusta

July 3rd: Fireworks Celebration presented by City of North Augusta

July 4th: Independence Day Celebration presented by TaxSlayer with a Specialty Jersey Auction benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Augusta

July 12th: Summer Camp Day, Stuff the Bus with the United Way of the CSRA presented by SRP Federal Credit Union and WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

August 2nd: Once Upon a Time Night with Royal Tea Party in Bullpen Patio and Augusta McQueen Appearance

August 14th: Not-Murder Mystery Night

August 15th: Cancer Awareness Night presented by Wellstar MCG Health & Georgia Cancer Center

August 16th: Auggie's Birthday Party, Wrestling Night

August 29th: College Spirit Night

August 30th: BEE-A-Fan Appreciation Night with Can Drive benefiting Golden Harvest Food Bank

Theme Nights, Giveaways, Firework Shows, and other promotions are subject to change.

A VIP Pre-Sale for single game tickets will start at 10AM on Wednesday, March 4th for GreenJackets 2025 Full Season Members & Sponsors, and 10AM on Thursday, March 5th for GreenJackets Half, 20-Game Members/Holders, and Buzz Newsletter Subscribers.

Single Game Tickets go on-sale starting at 10AM on Friday, March 6th for the general public online at greenjacketsbaseball.com. No phone orders. All purchases will be digitally delivered. The SRP Park Box Office is open Monday-Friday 10AM-5PM.

SRP Park welcomes over 300,000 fans through the gates annually between GreenJackets Baseball and Special Events, which includes the upcoming SRP Park High School Baseball Showcase presented by TaxSlayer, Clemson Baseball vs. Georgia Southern Baseball, Battle for the Paddle & so much more!







