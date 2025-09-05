Cannon Ballers Announce 2026 Schedule of Games

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers have announced their 2026 schedule of home games to be played at Atrium Health Ballpark in their sixth season playing in downtown Kannapolis.

The Ballers will play a full 132-game slate in 2026, hosting Carolina League opponents for all 66 home games. Kannapolis will play all but two teams in the league at home in the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and the newly minted Wilson Warbirds.

For the first time in Cannon Ballers history, the team will play Opening Day festivities on a Thursday, hosting the Lynchburg Hillcats, Single-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, for an abbreviated three-game series April 2-4. The Ballers remain at home the following week, hosting their regional rival, the Hickory Crawdads, April 6 - 11.

Kannapolis plays 45 of their 66 home games in the first three months of the season, including back-to-back weeks of playing at home May 19-24 against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and May 26 - 31 against the Augusta GreenJackets. The Ballers will host a rematch of the 2024 Carolina League Championship Series when they play the Fredericksburg Nationals at home June 9-14.

Following a nearly three-week stretch of no home games over late June and early July, Kannapolis returns home following the All-Star break for a quick three-game series with the Pelicans July 17-19. From July 1 to the final game of the Carolina League regular season, the Ballers play just 21 home games over 92 calendar days. The Cannon Ballers complete their 2026 slate of home games on Sunday, September 6, when they host the Delmarva Shorebirds, Single-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.

