Cannon Ballers Announce 2026 Schedule of Games
Published on September 5, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)
Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers have announced their 2026 schedule of home games to be played at Atrium Health Ballpark in their sixth season playing in downtown Kannapolis.
The Ballers will play a full 132-game slate in 2026, hosting Carolina League opponents for all 66 home games. Kannapolis will play all but two teams in the league at home in the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and the newly minted Wilson Warbirds.
For the first time in Cannon Ballers history, the team will play Opening Day festivities on a Thursday, hosting the Lynchburg Hillcats, Single-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, for an abbreviated three-game series April 2-4. The Ballers remain at home the following week, hosting their regional rival, the Hickory Crawdads, April 6 - 11.
Kannapolis plays 45 of their 66 home games in the first three months of the season, including back-to-back weeks of playing at home May 19-24 against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and May 26 - 31 against the Augusta GreenJackets. The Ballers will host a rematch of the 2024 Carolina League Championship Series when they play the Fredericksburg Nationals at home June 9-14.
Following a nearly three-week stretch of no home games over late June and early July, Kannapolis returns home following the All-Star break for a quick three-game series with the Pelicans July 17-19. From July 1 to the final game of the Carolina League regular season, the Ballers play just 21 home games over 92 calendar days. The Cannon Ballers complete their 2026 slate of home games on Sunday, September 6, when they host the Delmarva Shorebirds, Single-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.
Game times, away contests and game promotions for the 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers season are set to be released this fall. Single-game tickets, season ticket packages and 10-game mini plans for the 2026 season will be announced soon! Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visitkcballers.com for more information.
Carolina League Stories from September 5, 2025
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 9.5 at Myrtle Beach - Columbia Fireflies
- Cannon Ballers Announce 2026 Schedule of Games - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- BeerMongers Win on Final Thirsty Thursday of the Season, 7-2 - Salem Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Stories
- Cannon Ballers Announce 2026 Schedule of Games
- All Batters Reach in 9-6 Win for Kannapolis Over Red Sox Saturday
- Ballers Pummel Red Sox for Four Runs Late in 10-7 Win Friday
- Ninth Inning Rally from Red Sox Spoils Ajolotes Lead in 5-4 Kannapolis Loss Thursday
- Solid Pitching Contributes in Kannapolis' 5-1 Win over Salem Wednesday