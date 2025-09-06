Gutierrez Works Five Scoreless as Fireflies Cruise

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Jose Gutierrez

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Fireflies got some early offense and a stellar start on their way to a 6-1 victory over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Friday night at Pelicans Ballpark. The Fireflies have guaranteed a series split with the Pelicans after taking three of their first four games on the beach.

The Fireflies offense got up and moving in the top of the fourth inning. Luke Nowak started the frame with his second infield single of the contest. After that, Jose Cerice dribbled one through the right side to put runners on the corners with no one out. Stone Russell got the party started with a sacrifice fly that plated Nowak. Later, Milo Rushford looped a two out single down the right field line to score Russell and Yandel Ricardo to advance Columbia's lead to 3-0 before the end of the frame.

Columbia added to their lead in the top of the seventh inning. Brennon McNair legged out an infield single to start the frame, then Milo Rushford drew a walk to put runners on first and second. After that, Dionmy Salon laid down a sacrifice bunt to move McNair 90 feet away. A wild pitch from Charlie Hurley scored McNair and gave Columbia a 4-0 advantage. Next, Tyriq Kemp dribbled a groundout to first that allowed Rushford to motor home to give Columbia a five-run lead.

Myrtle Beach got on the board in the seventh inning. The Pelicans struck for three hits off Dash Albus and Kane Kepley closed the frame with an RBI single to score Eli Lovich. It cut Columbia's lead to 5-1.

In the ninth, The Fireflies got the run back. After Dionmy Salon drew a walk, Tyriq Kemp legged out a triple to right to score Salon and give Columbia a 6-1 lead.

Jose Gutierrez put together his best outing of the season for Columbia. The righty worked five scoreless innings around five hits and a walk before handing the ball to the bullpen. Both Gutierrez and The Pelicans starter, Victor Zarraga, went five frames. Zarraga allowed three runs before passing the pitching duties off though.

Columbia used two relievers. Dash Albus worked two, one-run innings and Augusto Mendieta closed out the game with two scoreless innings and four strikeouts.

Luke Nowak kept his hot stretch going. He advanced his hitting streak to a team-best seven games with a first inning single on his way to a 3-4 night with a double. Milo Rushford also had a strong game. Rushford went 1-3 with two RBI and a run scored.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow night at Pelicans Ballpark at 6:05 pm. LHP Darwin Rodriguez (0-2, 5.91 ERA) toes the rubber for the Fireflies and Myrtle Beach counters with lefty Ethan Flanagan (5-1, 2.14 ERA).

Columbia will play their first home playoff game at Segra Park Thursday, September 11 at 7:05 pm. The night is presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Federal Employee Program, who will give away neon rally towels to the first 1,000 in attendance. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

