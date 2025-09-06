Mota's Walk-off Grand Slam Sends FredNats to 2025 Carolina League Playoffs

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - On a see-it-to-believe-it walk-off grand slam from Jorgelys Mota, the Fredericksburg Nationals (34-28, 64-63) clinched the second half championship in the Carolina League North and a spot in the 2025 Carolina League Playoffs with a 5-1 win over the Carolina Mudcats (31-30, 67-58) at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

The FredNats entered a tied ninth inning as Minor League Baseball's leader in team walk-offs, with 12 on the year. They needed one more to win the second half and head back to the playoffs for the second straight season. Against Jayden Dubanewicz, the FredNats saw Brenner Cox, Angel Feliz and Randal Diaz reach to load the bases with just one out. Then, Nick Hollifield bounced into a 5-2 fielder's choice and brought up Mota with two outs.

Mota homered Thursday night, hitting a 424-foot blast for the longest home run hit by a FredNat this season. He nearly broke his own record, as Dubanewicz hung a slider that Mota destroyed high and deep over the left-center field fence, traveling 418 feet to make the FredNats playoff-bound.

The FredNats were in the position to win in the ninth because Brenner Cox hit his own home run in the seventh inning to tie the game, shooting a line drive over the left field wall that got the FredNats on the board after six scoreless innings.

Bryan Polanco was also a key instrument in the win, tossing six strong innings with just four hits and one unearned run allowed. Fredericksburg's Opening Day starter, 154 days after pitching the first game of the season, helped the FredNats make the playoffs in game 127.

The FredNats have two more regular-season games to play against Carolina this weekend, but will now meet the Lynchburg Hillcats on Tuesday, September 9 in the first round of the playoffs at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

