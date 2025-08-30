Pooser Strikes out Season-High, RiverDogs Fall to Augusta

Published on August 29, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs' Trey Pooser on game night

Charleston, SC - The RiverDogs offense never kicked into gear to back a seven-strikeout effort from Trey Pooser and fell 4-1 to Augusta on Friday night in front of a sellout crowd of 5,769 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The defeat snaps Charleston's win streak at four games and ends the GreenJackets' six game losing skid.

Neither team scratched a run through five and a half innings, but both had ample opportunities.

Despite being no-hit until the fifth, the RiverDogs stranded runners in scoring position in the first and third innings. Pooser also dodged traffic, leaving GreenJackets in scoring position in the first three innings of the game.

Pooser struck out his seventh batter of the night to wrap the fifth inning, but surrendered the game's first runs in the sixth. With a man on first base, Joe Olsavsky popped a two-run home run to propel Augusta ahead 2-0.

Pooser fell an out shy of a quality start, working 5.2 innings, walking just one batter.

The RiverDogs responded in the bottom of the inning, as Tom Poole smoked an RBI single off second baseman Dixon Williams' glove, scoring Connor Hujsak from third base to halve the deficit.

Augusta grew the lead in the top of the seventh, scoring on a sac fly from Williams and two-out RBI double from Douglas Glod.

The RiverDogs managed just one baserunner in their final three at bats, failing to threaten against Owen Hackman.

Ballpark Fun: Tonight marked the final REV Federal Credit Union Fireworks Friday of the season, and the grand finale did not disappoint, delivering the biggest display of the year while keeping the sold-out crowd at the stadium well after the final out. Tonight was also Country Night, complete with a mechanical bull, line dancing performances, and all kinds of country tunes. Fans were also able to interact with chickens, pigs, and other family favorite farm animals.

The series continues tomorrow, with first pitch set for 6:05 pm. Tomorrow is Fiesta after the Siesta, a celebration of Charleston's Hispanic community. The RiverDogs will suit up as Los Perros Santos for the final time in 2025. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com. For an upgraded experience, passes to the inclusive, air-conditioned Segra Club are available.

