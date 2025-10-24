Chipper Jones to Headline RiverDogs 22nd Annual Hot Stove Banquet

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs are thrilled to announce that Hall of Famer Chipper Jones will serve as the keynote speaker for the organization's 22nd Annual Hot Stove Banquet, presented by the Marino Family, on Friday, January 16 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at the Charleston Gaillard Center. Tickets are available now at riverdogs.com. The event is also made possible by Bennett Hospitality, Thorn Broadhead and the Appalachian Disaster Coalition.

Jones, an iconic figure in Major League Baseball, spent his entire 19-year career with the Atlanta Braves and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018. Known for his consistency, leadership and clutch performances, Jones was an eight-time All-Star, the 1999 National League MVP, and a World Series champion. His legacy as one of the greatest switch-hitters in baseball history continues to inspire fans and players alike.

"We're excited to welcome Chipper to Charleston to continue a great tradition of celebrating baseball while supporting charitable causes," RiverDogs President and GM Dave Echols said. "Last year's event was a record success, and we're looking forward to building on that this January with a Hall of Famer, Braves fan favorite and one of the faces of baseball in the Southeast."

After being selected by the Braves first overall in the 1990 first-year player draft, Jones played his way into being considered one of the greatest Braves of all time. His 468 home runs are the most of all time by a National League switch-hitter and rank third on the Braves' All-Time list behind Hank Aaron and Eddie Matthews. Jones is second to only Aaron on the Braves' all-time ranks in RBIs (1,623), total bases (4,755), on-base plus slugging (.930), hits (2,726) and games played (2,499). Jones is the franchise's all-time leader in walks with 1,512.

The Jacksonville, Florida, native quickly ingrained himself in the hearts of Braves fans early in his career. In 1995, his first full season in the majors, Jones led all rookies with 86 RBIs and 140 games played, helping the Braves to a World Championship. In 1999, Jones earned the National League MVP award, shredding pitching to the tune of a .319 batting average, 1.074 OPS and a career-high 45 home runs. Fittingly encapsulating the era of Braves baseball, Jones recorded the final hit in the history of Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium and the first hit at Turner Field.

Jones is one of just three first-overall draft picks to be elected to the Hall of Fame (Ken Griffey, Jr. and Harold Baines). The third baseman's Minor League journey brought him through Charleston as a member of the Macon Braves in 1991, as Jones' Braves battled the then-Charleston Rainbows at College Park in South Atlantic League action.

The evening will begin with a cocktail hour and silent auction featuring exclusive baseball memorabilia from past Hot Stove speakers, collectibles from RiverDogs Director of Fun Bill Murray, vacation packages, and more. The program will conclude with a special fireside-style moderated conversation with Jones.

The Hot Stove Banquet has become one of the most anticipated offseason events hosted by the RiverDogs, with past speakers including baseball greats Bo Jackson, Bobby Cox, John Smoltz, Tom Glavine, Ryne Sandberg, Wade Boggs, and Goose Gossage.

Ticket Information:

Individual Ticket: $225

Table of Eight: $1800

Meet & Greet Add-On 5 p.m.-6 p.m.: Enhance your Hot Stove Banquet experience with an exclusive opportunity to meet Chipper Jones. This add-on includes a pre-signed baseball and a photo opportunity with the Hall of Famer. Please note: Outside memorabilia will not be permitted for signing. Limited availability.

Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating baseball, community and the legacy of one of the game's greats.

No outside memorabilia will be signed during the event.







