Banana Ball Coming to Charleston in 2026

Published on October 9, 2025

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs will host two games of the 2026 Banana Ball World Tour on April 10 and 11, 2026, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The two contests will be between the Loco Beach Coconuts and Indianapolis Clowns, the two newest teams in the Savannah Bananas' recently established Banana Ball Championship League.

The RiverDogs' winning bid to bring Banana Ball to Charleston was announced during the Bananas' Selection show Thursday night on ESPN2.

Banana Ball is an adapted version of baseball invented by the Savannah Bananas, with rules specifically designed to increase entertainment and fan engagement by eliminating some of the game's traditional rules. Some of these include a two-hour game time limit, no walks, batters stealing first base and fan foul ball catches resulting in outs.

Since their founding in 2016, the Bananas have taken the baseball and entertainment world by storm with trick plays, in-game dance routines and more. The organization boasts over 10 million social media followers. Their 2025 world tour included 40 cities, multiple sellouts at Major League stadiums and a crowd of 81,000 at Clemson's Memorial Stadium in April.

A pre-game party will be held prior to both games in Brittlebank Park, beginning at 3:30.

Tickets are available exclusively through the Bananas' website, FanFirstTickets.com, via a lottery process. Answers to frequently asked ticket questions are listed below.

TICKET FAQ:

How can I get tickets?

Join the Ticket Lottery List before it closes on November 1, 2025. Joining the list doesn't guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets. A random drawing will take place before the event for the chance to purchase available tickets. If you're drawn, you'll have an opportunity to continue through the verification process.

You can find the Ticket Lottery List at bananaball.com.

How much are tickets?

Standard tickets start at $35 with Meet and Greet tickets starting at $100. No hidden fees, no tax, all bananas. We only sell tickets through our official lottery on FansFirstTickets.com. Any tickets for sale outside of this platform are likely fraudulent.

I thought tickets were $35. Why am I finding some online for way more than that?

Tickets start at $35 when you purchase them directly from FansFirstTickets.com. If you find some that are way more than $35, those tickets may have been bought from Banana Ball and are now being sold on a third-party platform that we cannot control or are completely fake listings. These third-parties include StubHub, VividSeats Ticketmaster, etc.

Warning: Tickets purchased through 3rd party sites are often fraudulent and will not be accepted. An overwhelming majority of people selling tickets on social media platforms are fraudulent. Please use extreme caution if you choose to go this route. Please know Banana Ball staff, cast, players, and coaches would never sell tickets through social media. We recommend reporting fake accounts impersonating others trying to do so.

Does when I join the Lottery List affect my chances at getting tickets?

The Lottery List is completely random so when you join the list will not affect your chance at getting tickets.







