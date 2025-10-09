Top Players from 2025: Outfielders

Published on October 9, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Cesar Hernandez

Hernandez put up career best slugging numbers before an injury ended his season prematurely on July 22nd. In his second season with Fayetteville the 22-year-old out of Cuba drilled nine home runs and drove home 32 while collecting a .739 OPS. June was a breakout month for Hernandez, when he batted .253 with 19 hits, four homers, 12 RBI and stole 10 bases.

Ethan Frey

After winning a college World Series title with the LSU Tigers, Ethan Frey was selected in the third round by Houston and broke onto the pro scene in Fayetteville. Frey led all 2025 Houston draft picks with a .330 average, 33 hits, 17 RBI and a .904 OPS. He had multiple hits in ten of his 26 games played and earned a Carolina League Player of the Week award in the final week of the regular season, going 10-for-19 over four games in Salem.

Anthony Huezo

Huezo was drafted by Houston in 2023 but did not arrive to Fayetteville until late July of 2025. He made spot appearances at all three higher affiliates before being assigned to Fayetteville and proceeded to light up Carolina League pitching upon arrival. Over his first 17 games, Huezo batted .359 (23-for-64) with two homers, 12 RBI and an .884 OPS. In the final 22 games of the season, Huezo hit .301/.363/.410 with a 26.4% strikeout rate before an injury ended his year on August 17th.

Chase Call

Call added some thump to the Woodpeckers lineup when arriving in early August with the newest crop of draft picks. The 16th rounder out of the UC Irvine program slugged .373 with eight doubles and two homers over 30 games. He also drove in 12 runs and walked 22 times for a .380 OBP. His big game of the season came on August 28th at home against Myrtle Beach when he went 3-for-4 with three doubles, becoming just the second player in franchise history to double three times in a single contest.

Lucas Spence

Spence vaulted up the Astros farm system and made it all the way to Double-A Corpus Christi by year's end after opening the season with 23 games in Fayetteville. During his time with the Woodpeckers, Spence slashed .286/.450/.277 with five doubles, 18 walks and 11 stolen bases. He played in all three outfield spots and batted in five different spots in the lineup and earned promotion to High-A Asheville on May 5th.







