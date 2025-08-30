Delmarva Pulls Away Late to Beat Mudcats

Published on August 29, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Delmarva Shorebirds struck for five runs over the final four innings of the game as they defeated the Carolina Mudcats 6-2 on Friday night at Five County Stadium.

Delmarva (20-37 second half // 47-76 overall) struck first in the third inning against Mudcats lefthander Wande Torres (L, 1-10) when Wehiwa Aloy drove Stiven Martinez home on a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead.

The Shorebirds added to the lead in the top of the sixth inning when Aloy scored on a Braylin Tavera groundout to give Delmarva a 2-0 advantage.

Carolina (29-26 // 65-54) got on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning when Eric Bitonti drove in his league-leading 72nd RBI of the season on a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Mudcats would get no closer as Delmarva put the game away in the top of the eighth inning scoring three times on a bases-clearing double from Raylin Ramos to extend the lead to 5-1.

In the ninth, the Shorebirds capped the scoring and Andres Nolaya ambushed the first pitch he saw for a solo home run, his first of the season and a 6-1 lead.

Carson Dorsey (W, 1-2), pitched 5.2 innings with six strikeouts and no walks to earn his first victory of the season.

Carolina added a run in the ninth inning but Javier Gonzalez (S, 1) limited the damage to lift Delmarva to a 6-2 victory.

The two teams collide again on Saturday night at Five County Stadium with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. The Mudcats will start RHP Jayden Dubanewicz (5-2, 1.80) while Delmarva has not announced their starter for the contest. Tickets are available by visiting CarolinaMudcats.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.

