Fireflies Announce 2026 Season Schedule

Published on August 29, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with The Kansas City Royals, The Carolina League and Major League Baseball, announced their 2026 home season schedule today. The Fireflies 10th season in the Midlands opens on the road Thursday, April 2 before the team plays their first home series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans April 7-12 at Segra Park.

The Fireflies 10th anniversary season will see the return of the Grits and Los Chicharrones alternate identities and key match-ups with in-state rivals like the Charleston RiverDogs, Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Augusta GreenJackets.

"Coming off our first playoff appearance and seeing the incredible work that the Kansas City Royals' scouting and player development teams are doing, we couldn't be more excited for what's ahead," Fireflies President Brad Shank said. "Commemorating our 10th season by celebrating our past and looking to the future, this year will truly be our brightest yet and fun for all fans."

The Fireflies will fill the milestone season with new promotions and special celebrations.

It will also be the first time in club history that the Fireflies will host games on both July 3 and July 4. To celebrate America's 250th anniversary, the Fireflies will celebrate America's anniversary at home with a series against The Fredericksburg Nationals that spans June 30-July 5. The week will be jam-packed with fireworks and patriotic tributes to celebrate America's milestone year.

June 9-14 will also mark the first time that the Delmarva Shorebirds have come to Segra Park since September 3, 2023. The Shorebirds are affiliated with the Baltimore Orioles.

The Fireflies close out their 2026 home schedule with a bang. The club will have a two-week homestand from August 18-30 to close out the I-20 Rivalry with the Augusta GreenJackets and the in-state rivalry against the Charleston RiverDogs.







Carolina League Stories from August 29, 2025

Fireflies Announce 2026 Season Schedule - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.