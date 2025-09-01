Nine-Run Fourth Inning Fuels Fayetteville Victory

Published on August 31, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (31-29, 67-58) put together their big rally in the fourth inning as they scored nine times to fuel a comeback and take down the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (41-18, 66-57) 12-3 in the series finale.

The Pelicans struck for all three of their runs in the top of the second inning, and the Woodpeckers did not take long to cancel them out. A Caden Powell triple and subsequent balk got Fayetteville on the board in the bottom of the third before their fourth-inning surge. A trio of bases-loaded walks, a Justin Thomas three-run double, and RBI singles from Powell and Zach Daudet turned a two-run deficit into a 10-3 lead by the end of the frame.

Chase Call provided the final blow on his two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth, providing plenty of run support for Fayetteville's three arms. Following Parker Smith's five-inning start, Jesus Carrera fired three straight scoreless innings out of the bullpen before handing the ball to Curtis Hebert in the ninth to secure the final three outs, salvaging a series split.

The win is also Fayetteville's 67th of the season, securing their first winning record since their inaugural 2019 campaign.

The Woodpeckers hit the road tomorrow for Salem, Virginia to open their final series of the year against the Salem Red Sox at 4:05 PM. Although today's game marks the end of Fayetteville's home schedule for the 2025 season, they will host the first game of the first round of the playoffs at Segra Stadium on September 9th.







