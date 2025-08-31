Barnett Gets the Call to the Show

Published on August 31, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - Last night, 2022 Columbia Fireflies pitcher, Mason Barnett started on the bump for the Athletics as they fell to the Texas Rangers 9-3. The righty is the 31st former Firefly to make his Major League debut and the fifth of the 2025 season. He joins Hayden Senger, Tyler Tolbert, Noah Cameron and Luinder Avila who have also debuted in the show this year.

The Auburn product allowed five runs over four innings in his start. He had one strikeout and no walks in the night cap.

Barnett had a short stint with the Columbia Fireflies. The righty was selected in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft by Kansas City and worked seven hitless innings across three games in the Carolina League before the end of the season. Barnett tallied 11 strikeouts to pair with a 0.14 WHIP in Columbia.

The Royals traded Barnett in a package including Will Klein and Jared Dickey in exchange for reliever Lucas Erceg at the deadline last night.

Today is Fan Appreciation Night at Segra Park. The Fireflies are raffling off a host of great prizes including a 75" TV and a Nintendo Switch 2. After the game there'll be a full team autograph session, kids can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge and we'll close out the week with a fireworks show. Fans can buy their tickets at FirefliesTickets.com.







Carolina League Stories from August 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.