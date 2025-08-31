RiverDogs Announce 2026 Schedule

Charleston, SC - As the 2025 season winds down, the Charleston RiverDogs, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, have announced their 2026 schedule. The Tampa Bay Rays' Single-A affiliate will again play a 132-game slate with 66 home games at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Eight of the RiverDogs' 11 Carolina League opponents will make the trip to Charleston.

The 2026 season kicks off April 2-4 at Riley Park as the RiverDogs open the season by hosting Highway 17 rival Myrtle Beach, the Single-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. The set will be the fourth time in five seasons that the RiverDogs have opened against the Pelicans.

After their first full series of the season from April 7-12 in Fayetteville, the team returns for their first six-game homestand of the year April 14-19 against Columbia.

The RiverDogs and their opponents will primarily compete in six-game series, with just two three-game sets on the slate.

One notable home series brings the Augusta GreenJackets to town from June 23-28, concluding with the RiverDogs' Carolina Day celebration on Sunday, June 28, which kicks off Charleston's weeklong celebration of America's 250th birthday. The team then heads on the road for the holiday week, during which a series of Americana-themed events will be staged at the ballpark.

Following the four-day MLB All-Star Break July 16-19, the RiverDogs will play a nine-game homestand, hosting Columbia for three and the newly-rebranded Wilson Warbirds for six. The Warbirds, the Single-A affiliate of the Brewers, were formerly the Carolina Mudcats, relocated from Zebulon, NC.

Charleston will take on Augusta, the Braves' Single-A affiliate, 24 times (12 at home, 12 on the road), including the final homestand of the regular season Sept. 1-6. The RiverDogs will also frequently take on South Division rivals Columbia (21 games) Kannapolis (18 games) and Myrtle Beach (15 times).

The RiverDogs will host North Division foes Lynchburg (Aug 18-23), Fayetteville (April 8-May 3) and Wilson. The RiverDogs will travel to Delmarva and Lynchburg as part of a two-week road trip June 30-July 12, prior to the All-Star Break. The RiverDogs will not meet Fredericksburg or Salem in 2026.

The Carolina League playoff format will again feature the first half winner from each division battling the second half winner in a best-of-three series. The two division winners will advance to a best-of-three league championship series.







