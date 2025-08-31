Delmarva Ends Final Road Trip with Four Straight Wins

ZEBULON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (49-76, 22-37) concluded their final road series of the regular season with a 1-0 victory over the Carolina Mudcats (65-56, 29-28) on Sunday afternoon.

After three scoreless innings, Delmarva took the lead in the fourth on a two-out, RBI single by Luis Almeyda to make it 1-0.

Delmarva's pitching took over the rest of the game. After Keeler Morfe and Deivy Cruz combined to pitch three scoreless innings to start, Denton Biller came in for the fourth and kept the Mudcats off the mound for the next 3.2 innings while striking out three.

Dylan Heid took the mound after him in his first minor league rehab appearance with Delmarva and pitched 1.1 scoreless innings, maintaining a 1-0 Delmarva lead going into the ninth.

In the final inning, the Mudcats had runners on first and second with two outs, but Andy Fabien ended the game with a ground ball to first off the bat of Brady Ebel, securing a 1-0 victory for the Shorebirds and their fourth straight win.

Deivy Cruz (3-1) was awarded the win for Delmarva, with Andy Fabien (2) recording the final three outs to get the save. Carolina starter Carlos Carra (0-1) took the loss.

The Shorebirds return home for their final homestand of the season on Tuesday, hosting the Lynchburg Hillcats with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM.







