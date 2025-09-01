FredNats Fold Late in 4-2 Loss at Lynchburg

Published on August 31, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







LYNCHBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (31-26, 61-61) let a 2-1 lead escape in the final innings and lost 4-2 to the Lynchburg Hillcats (26-32, 67-57), who clinched the series win on Sunday at Bank of the James Stadium.

After both R.J. Sales and Jacob Zibin cruised through the first four innings scoreless, the FredNats got on the board first in the fifth. With two outs against Zibin, Randal Diaz worked an 0-2 count to full and then singled through the left side. Next, Brenner Cox came up from the leadoff spot for the third time and teed off on an outside fastball, backspinning it over the left field wall for a two-run home run. In the blink of an eye, the FredNats had a 2-0 lead.

Sales would then finish the fifth inning, stranding two runners for a scoreless start in arguably his best effort since joining the FredNats. He struck out just three, but didn't allow a run for the first time in his fifth Fredericksburg start. When he was done, the FredNats had thrown 17 consecutive scoreless innings in the series dating back to Friday.

After that, though, Angel Roman gave up a run in the sixth inning and the FredNats went nine up and nine down against Logan McGuire between the sixth and eighth innings. Ryan Minckler took the ball with a two-run lead in the eighth, but let the first three reach on a hit and two walks, allowing three earned runs in the end, as Lynchburg stormed back for a 4-2 lead.

Against Cam Schuelke in the ninth, the FredNats got a walk from Luke Dickerson, but Eli Willits struck out, losing his hitting streak, game and series in the process. The FredNats finished the game with only four hits. The loss was also just the second of the season when leading after seven innings. The FredNats were previously 44-1 in those instances.

They'll head back home now for one final series in the regular season with a two-game lead on first place. With seven games to play against Carolina, the FredNats are back in action at 6:05 on Tuesday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.







Carolina League Stories from August 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.