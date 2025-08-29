FredNats One-Hit in 7-0 Loss at Lynchburg

Published on August 28, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

LYNCHBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (29-25, 59-60) notched just one hit in a 7-0 shutout loss at the hands of the Lynchburg Hillcats (25-30, 66-55) on Thursday night and have dropped three of the first four games at Bank of the James Stadium.

Lynchburg's starter, Joey Oakie, was a man on a mission from the first pitch of the game, as he struck out the side in the first. The 19-year-old proceeded to strike out a Lynchburg season-high 11 batters across five no-hit innings, allowing just four baserunners, all on walks. The FredNats only got one runner into scoring position against the righty.

On the other side, Liam Sullivan grinded through four innings, but allowed six hits and three earned runs. Nolan Schubart took him deep to center field in the third inning, as the Oklahoma State product homered for the second consecutive night.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Hillcats tallied four runs against Victor Farias to extend their lead to 7-0.

The only hit for the FredNats came in the seventh inning off the bat of Eli Willits, who singled to extend his hitting streak to seven games to begin his professional career.

Oakie (1-1) got the win, as Sullivan (1-2) got the loss. Down three games to one in the series, the FredNats will look for a rebound win on Friday, with Luke Johnson pitching in a 6:30 start.







