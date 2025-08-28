RiverDogs to Present Record-Breaking Check to MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital

Published on August 28, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs will present their highest-ever annual donation to their official charitable partner, MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, on Sunday, August 31, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park during the RiverDogs final home game against the Augusta GreenJackets.

This year's check is for a total of $100,000. The donation has been funded by the RiverDogs annual yearlong series of non-baseball events, sponsored by the Marino Family, which include the team's Run Charlie Run 5K, Golf Tournament, Legends in the South softball game and, notably this year, the Hot Stove Banquet.

This year's record donation was primarily driven by the generosity of attendees at the team's annual Hot Stove Banquet and speaker Bo Jackson, who donated personal experiences for attendees to bid on.

"One of our team's most important missions is to impact the Lowcountry beyond the walls of Riley Park," RiverDogs President and GM Dave Echols said. "We're honored to be able to support MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and their life saving and changing work. We'd like to thank the Marino Family and our dedicated fans, community and everybody who made this donation possible."

"We are incredibly grateful to the RiverDogs and their community of supporters for this record-breaking donation. Every dollar donated helps us provide life-changing care to children and families across the state of South Carolina," said Mark Scheurer, M.D., chief of Children's and Women's Services at MUSC. "This check is a powerful reminder of what this community can accomplish when we come together with a purpose for compassion."

The check will be presented by RiverDogs owner Jeff Goldklang on top of the third base dugout at the end of the third inning. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

The RiverDogs have donated to MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital annually since 2017, while the Hospital has been the 'Dogs official charitable partner since 2020.

This donation is the centerpiece of the RiverDogs' continued commitment to the Lowcountry community, including multiple other cash and in-kind donations to various organizations and causes.







