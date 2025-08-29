Myrtle Beach Clinches Second Half Title with 7-0 Win over Fayetteville

Fayetteville, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 7-0 on Thursday evening at SEGRA Stadium.

A throwing error by Ryan Verdugo 90-2) allowed Kane Kepley to score before Matt Halbach doubled to plate Ty Southisene in the first inning, giving the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (40-16, 65-55) a 2-0 lead.

In the second inning, Alexey Lumpuy walked to score Justin Stransky, and Halbach singled to drive in Kepley and Southisene, pushing the lead to 5-0.

Yahil Melendez hit a sacrifice fly to score Kepley, and Cepeda singled to plate Southisene in the sixth inning, extending the advantage to 7-0.

Pierce Coppola tossed 3.0 scoreless innings with five strikeouts in his first start with Myrtle Beach, while Edwardo Melendez, Brayden Spears, and Joel Sierra combined for 6.0 shutout innings.

Verdugo took the loss for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (27-24, 65-58), surrendering four runs in 1.2 innings, with Abel Mercedes, Joan Ogando, and Eurys Martich allowing three more runs.

Halbach led the Pelicans, going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, while Cepeda went 1-for-5 with one RBI. Southisene, Kepley, Jairo Diaz, Derik Alcantara, and Justin Stransky added hits. The Pelicans went 4-for-14 with runners in scoring position, leaving 11 runners on base, while the Woodpeckers went 0-for-10, leaving 13.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road trip against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros) on Friday, August 29th at 7:05 E.T. LHP Victor Zarraga (1-0, 2.61) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Rafael Gonzalez (2-7, 4.45) for Fayetteville.







