Ninth Inning Rally from Red Sox Spoils Ajolotes Lead in 5-4 Kannapolis Loss Thursday

Published on August 28, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Los Ajolotes de Kannapolis entered the top of the ninth just three outs away from their fifth win in a row, but the Salem Red Sox leaped in front with one swing of the bat from Enddy Azocar to give the visitors a, 5-4, win Thursday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With their loss, Kannapolis sees their win streak come to an end at four games, falling for the seventh time in their last nine home games. Salem snaps their two-game losing skid, winning their third of their last five and their first of the week. The Red Sox remain in the thick of the North division race, just 4.5 games behind with nine games remaining in the season.

LHP Justin Sinibaldi tossed one of his best outings of the season by shutting out the Red Sox in five innings but landed with a no-decision after the bullpen allowed five runs over the final four innings of Thursday's game. RHP Jake Peppers surrendered the game-altering two-run home run in the top of the ninth, being dealt his first loss of the season with Kannapolis.

For the third time this week, Kannapolis got on the board in the first inning with a George Wolkow RBI double, scoring Ely Brown to go ahead, 1-0.

Anthony DePino launched his first professional home run in the bottom of the second inning, with the solo shot doubling the home side's lead to, 2-0. Later in the second, Brown notched an RBI single on a line drive to right, scoring James Taussig to put Los Ajolotes ahead, 3-0, after two.

Wolkow's second RBI of the night drove in Taussig on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth, making it, 4-0, Kannapolis after four to give Sinibaldi plenty of run support.

With the Kannapolis bullpen in the game, Salem took advantage with two runs in the top of the sixth on a Kleyver Salazar two-RBI single. In the top of the seventh, Yoeilin Cespedes crushed his ninth home run of the season to make it a one-run game, 4-3, after seven.

Azocar's sixth home run of the season in the top of the ninth scored Jack Winnay from first, who reached on a lead-off single against Peppers. The home run to left field gave the Red Sox their first and only lead of the game at, 5-4, Salem. Los Ajolotes failed to make a comeback in the bottom of the ninth, falling for the first time this week.

Kannapolis and Salem will face off in their fourth of a six-game series on Friday night at Atrium Health Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. in the First Responder's Night game, with RHP Luis Reyes tabbed as the Ballers' starting arm.

Game times and promotions for the 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers season are set to be released this fall. Single-game tickets, season ticket packages and 10-game mini plans for the 2026 season will be announced soon! Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visitkcballers.comfor more information.







Carolina League Stories from August 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.