Solid Pitching Contributes in Kannapolis' 5-1 Win over Salem Wednesday

Published on August 27, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Only one run for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers scored via a base hit, but the Ballers outlasted the Salem Red Sox in game two of their six games series, 5-1, Wednesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the win, Kannapolis is now winners of their last four, five of their last six and five of their last seven against the Salem Red Sox.

LHP Grant Umberger (W, 9-2) tossed his team-high ninth winning decision of the year with five strikeouts over five innings, allowing just one run on one hit. RHP Jake Curtis followed Umberger in relief, allowing just three baserunners over three innings with three strikeouts of his own. Finally, RHP Hale Sims shut down the Red Sox with a scoreless ninth to help Kannapolis' case.

Jordan Sprinkle notched the first run of the game for Kannapolis in the bottom of the first, scoring on a passed ball to put the Ballers in front, 1-0.

Natanael Yuten knotted the game at, 1-1, with Salem's only run on his third RBI hit of the week in the top of the fourth. Yuten's RBI single scored Yoeilin Cespedes to tie the game and give the Red Sox a glimmer of hope.

The Ballers stuck with their offensive gameplan against starting arm RHP Adam Bates (L, 3-3), scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth with a Colby Shelton RBI single and three runs gifted from Salem's faults. A fielding error from catcher Gerardo Rodriguez made it, 3-1, Kannapolis, before a passed ball and a wild pitch put the home side in front, 5-1, after four innings.

Despite multiple tries, Salem failed to materialize more offense, giving the Cannon Ballers their second win of the week.

LHP Justin Sinibaldi gets the start in game three of a six game series between the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and the Salem Red Sox at Atrium Health Ballpark on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. from Kannapolis.

