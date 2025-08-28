Hillcats Split Home-And-Home Doubleheader with Fredericksburg

The Lynchburg Hillcats and Fredericksburg Nationals split their home-and-home doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon.

Each time took a turn serving as the home team after a rainout in Fredericksburg earlier this season forced game two to be played in the Hill City. Lynchburg snuck away with the 3-1 in game one before dropping game two, 3-2 (9), in extra innings.

Game one of the doubleheader opened up similarly to game one of the series. The Nationals got a run on the board in the first inning courtesy of a Kevin Bazzell RBI single, scoring Brenner Cox. That would be all the Nationals could muster off Ryan Prager, who was making his Hillcat debut.

The score would remain that way until the fourth inning when Lynchburg got started. Riley Nelson led off the inning with a double before moving to third on a groundout. He scored on a balk, tying the game at one.

Nolan Schubart delivered later in the inning with his second home run of the season. He deposited a blast to right center that traveled 110mph off the bat for a total distance of 410 feet, giving Lynchburg the 2-1 lead.

Logan McGuire would slam the door shut on the FredNats across a career-high four innings of work, giving Lynchburg the win. To wrap things up, Zane Petty earned his first professional save.

Game two started slowly, as the Hillcats became the quasi-visiting team in the makeup game from Fredericksburg.

Lynchburg finally cracked the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning. After two walks opened the inning, an RBI single from Luis Merejo and a sacrifice fly from Jose Pirela pushed the 'Cats in front, 2-0.

The Nationals matched them in the fifth inning after the inning started rough. Two runners reached on a walk and an error, with both coming around later in the frame. The first was scored on an RBI groundout from Brenner Cox. Then, a wild pitch from Keegan Zinn tied the game at two.

The game headed to extras as each team struggled the final two frames. The eighth went quietly as neither scratched across a run.

In the ninth, the Hillcats waved the white flag by putting their utility infielder, Yaikel Mijares, in to pitch. Nick Peoples delivered the rare road walk-off on a single up the middle, putting Fredericksburg in front, 3-2.

The Hillcats and FredNats square off again on Thursday night at Bank of the James Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







