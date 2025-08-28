Pelicans Edge Woodpeckers 5-3, Drop Magic Number to One

Fayetteville, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 5-3 on Wednesday evening at SEGRA Stadium.

In the second inning, Eli Lovich grounded out to score Jose Escobar, Christian Olivo singled to drive in Angel Cepeda, and Ty Southisene singled to plate Dilan Granadillo, giving the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (39-16, 64-55) a 3-0 lead.

German Ramirez singled to score Arturo Flores, but was thrown out at second by Alexey Lumpuy, cutting the deficit to 3-1 for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (29-27, 65-57) in the second inning.

Halbach homered to left field in the third inning, extending the Pelicans' lead to 4-1.

Kepley homered to right-center field in the seventh inning, making it 5-1.

Ethan Frey singled to score Chase Call, and Nick Monistere hit a sacrifice fly to plate Walker in the seventh inning, narrowing the gap to 5-3.

Thomas Mangus (3-0) earned the win for the Pelicans, pitching 3.0 scoreless innings, while Kevin Camacho allowed one run over 2.0 innings, and Mathew Peters secured the save.

Luis Aguilar (1-1) took the loss for the Woodpeckers, surrendering four runs (three earned) over 3.0 innings, with Perez and Frias allowing one run combined.

Halbach led the Pelicans, going 2-for-4 with a homer and one RBI, while Kepley went 1-for-5 with a homer. Escobar (2-for-4), Southisene, Olivo, Cepeda, and Lumpuy added hits. The Pelicans went 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position, leaving six runners on base, while the Woodpeckers went 3-for-11, leaving 10.

The Pelicans continue a six-game road trip against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros) on Thursday, August 28th at 6:35 E.T. LHP Pierce Coppola (0-0, 0.00) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Ryan Verdugo (0-1, 27.00) for Fayetteville.







