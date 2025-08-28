Kmatz, Monzon Lead RiverDogs to Doubleheader Sweep

Published on August 27, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Jacob Kmatz

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Jacob Kmatz(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC - RiverDogs starter Jacob Kmatz hurled a quality start in a 1-0 win in game one and a late-game comeback sealed a 6-4 victory in game two as Charleston swept a doubleheader from the Augusta GreenJackets in front of 4,221 fans on Wednesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The twin bill sweep is the RiverDogs' fourth of the season and improves the club's second half record to 30-25.

In game one, Kmatz outdueled Braves top prospect Cam Caminiti to earn the win. The first two innings went smoothly for both starters, with no hits and only one baserunner combined.

The RiverDogs broke the tie and the no-hitter in the third.

After Felix Cotes was walked, Brailer Guerrero unloaded on a breaking ball, ripping an RBI-double 108 MPH off the right field wall to score Cotes and make the score 1-0.

That was the one and only run of the contest.

Kmatz was perfect through the first 4.2 innings until he walked Juan Mateo in an 11-pitch battle in the fifth. His no-hit bid was cut short by a leadoff single from Hayden Friese in the sixth inning. Kmatz eventually finished six innings for his third quality start of the year, striking out four while walking one.

Caminiti earned the loss but also put together one of his best professional outings. He got through six innings, allowing one earned run on four hits with a career-high nine punchouts.

Mason Nichols came in relief and set the GreenJackets down in order to end the game for his first professional save. He has not yet allowed a hit since joining the RiverDogs.

Playing as the road team in game two as a result of a rainout on August 10 in Augusta, the RiverDogs started the scoring and put up a crooked number in the top of the first inning.

After Nathan Flewelling worked a walk, Connor Hujsak slapped an opposite-field RBI double in the right center gap to snatch a 1-0 lead. Tom Poole then poked a bloop single to score Hujsak to push the advantage to 2-0.

The RiverDogs threatened runners in scoring position in the second and third innings but lined into two inning ending double plays to squander the opportunities.

Augusta rallied to take the lead in the third inning.

After two singles and a walk loaded the bases, Owen Carey hit an RBI sacrifice fly to the warning track that almost left the park for a grand slam. A double steal gave Augusta their second run of the inning, as Eric Hartman stole home as Flewelling's throw to second to catch Gil stealing was a second too late. Hayden Friese then ripped a ground ball single to bring Gil home from second, placing the GreenJackets in front 3-2.

Charleston starter Alexander Campos was pulled after 2.2 innings, not able to get through that turbulent third frame.

The GreenJackets widened the gap in the fifth inning.

After Gil roped a leadoff double, a groundout brought him to third. A fielders choice by Mateo allowed him to cross home plate to pad the lead to 4-2.

The RiverDogs stormed back in the sixth with a two-out rally to retake the lead.

Two walks and a single loaded the bases and set the stage for Jose Monzon. He proceeded to rip a line-drive double to the right field wall, clearing the bases to put Charleston ahead 5-4.

Mason Auer came in relief for the RiverDogs in the sixth and struck out the side.

Nathan Flewelling added insurance with a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh before Auer wrapped up the save in the bottom of the frame.

Ballpark Fun: Tonight's Wild Wednesday promotion gave fans a second chance to grab some of the season's most popular giveaways. Goodie bags filled with surprise items from past promotions were handed out at the gates, bringing back memories and excitement. Knocker balls made a much-anticipated return, delivering big hits and big laughs as fans cheered on the action. Trivia also returned, allowing fans to vote online and see live results showing how the crowd answered each question.

The series continues Thursday, with first pitch set for 7:05 pm. Tomorrow is the last Thirsty Thursday of the season, with $1 beers and hotdogs up for grabs throughout the concourse. Tickets are available at RiverDogs.com. For an upgraded experience, passes to the inclusive, air-conditioned Segra Club are available.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.