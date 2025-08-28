Mudcats Down Delmarva to Level Series

Published on August 27, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and did not look back as they evened the series with the Delmarva Shorebirds on Wednesday night with a 7-5 victory at Five County Stadium.

With the game tied at two in the last of the fourth inning, Carolina (29-24 second half // 65-52 overall) took the lead scoring four times in the frame with the big blow coming from Handelfry Encarnacion who laced a two-run single to left field to put the Mudcats in front 6-2.

Delmarva (18-37 // 45-76 overall) refused to go away scoring in three consecutive innings including the sixth inning when they collected back-to-back two out extra base hits to trim the deficit to 6-4.

That would be as close as the Shorebirds would get as the Mudcats answered back in the bottom of the sixth inning when Brady Ebel lined a single back up the middle to score Braylon Payne and stretch the lead to 7-4.

Bjorn Johnson (W, 9-5) worked five innings out of the Mudcats bullpen with a pair of strikeouts to earn the victory.

Delmarva added a run in the ninth inning, but Michael Fowler (S, 1) struck out Braylin Tavera to end the game and preserve the 7-5 victory for the Mudcats.

The series rolls on Thursday night at Five County Stadium when RHP Ethan Dorchies (0-2, 2.86) takes the mound for the Mudcats and the Shorebirds counter with RHP Brandon Downer (1-1, 3.77). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at CarolinaMudcats.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats.







